Once upon a time, kids spent their free time chasing each other outside, climbing trees, and engaging all of their senses with the outside world. Unfortunately, today’s “screens” have brought a jarring stop to that unbound childhood joy of play and movement. With summer in full swing, our kids have more free time than ever, and if a phone or tablet is how they choose to spend it – this calls for an intervention of offline activities that actually connect them to the physical world and themselves. And so, here are six such screen-free activities in Visakhapatnam for your kids to try this summer:

Travel the World at Mini World, Viswanadh Sports Club

Let your kids have a global getaway at Mini World, a newly opened attraction at Viswanadh Sports Club in Port Stadium, Visakhapatnam. This dedicated section within the stadium features life-sized replicas of 12 iconic landmarks from across the globe including Italy’s Florence Cathedral (Duomo), the Leaning Tower of Pisa, London’s Tower Bridge and more.

Informative boards placed next to each structure offer historical facts and fun trivia, encouraging children to learn as they wander and explore. Mini World is open daily from 10 AM to 9 PM, with entry priced at ₹199 per person.

Ride the Toy Train at Kailasagiri

Set atop one of Vizag’s most beloved hills, Kailasagiri Park is a city landmark that families keep returning to, and with good reason. One of its standout features is the colourful toy train with Vistadome coaches. This train takes kids on a circular route around the park, treating riders to sweeping views of the lush park, the city below, and the shimmering Bay of Bengal. The ride is a favourite among children and adults alike.

Beat the Heat with Indoor Playgrounds

With summer temperatures on the rise, outdoor play isn’t always ideal. Fortunately, Visakhapatnam is home to several indoor play zones that let your little ones run, jump, and explore in a cool, safe environment. Some top spots include:

HappyPola (Maddilapalem)

A2 PlayMore (Asilmetta)

The Funtastic Planet (Kurmannapalem)

Lilliput’s Jump & Jack (Ram Nagar)

AB Fun Castle (Madhurawada)

These centres are packed with engaging features like slides, trampolines, foam pits, wall and rope climbing setups, sand and clay play zones, and more. They’re perfect for helping kids stay active, make friends, and have fun indoors.

Discover Nature at the Mobile Natural History Museum

WildED, a nature-based education initiative, has been captivating children and adults in Vizag with their engaging nature walks. In their latest venture, they’ve launched a Natural History Museum curated by naturalist and educator K Vimal Raj. Unlike traditional museums, this one is mobile—meaning it pops up at different venues across the city.

The museum includes over 150 tactile exhibits ranging from rare seeds and bird nests to native plant specimens, allowing kids to explore and interact with nature in a hands-on way. Stay tuned to WildED’s updates for upcoming locations and dates – or better yet, bring the museum to your neighbourhood by organizing a session through your community.

Cool Down with Water Fun

What better way to beat the heat than to jump into some cool, refreshing water? Whether it’s a day at a water park or a swim in the pool, water play is both fun and physically beneficial for children. Here are some local options:

Water Parks

Janoo’s The Water Park (Madhurawada)

Vizag Water World (Pendurthi)

Swimming Pools

Ozone Swimming Pool (Pendurthi)

Aqua Sports Complex (Pandurangapuram)

Mickey’s Playland (Yendada)

While water activities are exciting, safety should always come first. Keep a close watch on children and follow all pool or park guidelines.

Nurture Creativity with Art & Craft Classes

Let your kids unplug from screens and plug into creativity! Summer is the perfect time for kids to explore their artistic side. If you’re looking for structured classes led by skilled instructors, Visakhapatnam has a great selection:

Art by Usha (Akkayapalem) – Offers lessons in drawing, painting, clay modelling, and more

Shanti Art Studio (Akkayapalem) – A professional setup that fosters creativity in a guided environment

Ravi Varma Art Classes (Pendurthi) – A well-known option especially suited for budding young artists

Art and craft classes are a great way to help children express themselves, learn new skills, and create something wonderful with their hands. Art can be both therapeutic and educational—and a perfect indoor activity during the warmer months.

This summer, integrate these screen-free activities in Visakhapatnam into your kids’ lives and let them explore the world, climb castles, splash in pools, and sculpt their imaginations!

