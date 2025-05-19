A major administrative revamp is on the horizon for Visakhapatnam, as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) prepares to implement a new zonal model ‘one zone-one constituency’ starting June 1. The district administration has decided to align each of the eight GVMC zones with a single assembly constituency—a move aimed at streamlining governance and improving civic services.

Currently, each GVMC zone encompasses parts of multiple constituencies, leading to logistical challenges for both residents and officials. The overlapping jurisdictions have made it difficult for zonal officers to coordinate efficiently, especially when constituency-specific events clash. Constituents, too, often have to travel significant distances to reach zonal offices that are not within their own electoral boundaries.

To resolve these issues, the district administration has launched a mapping exercise to ensure each constituency falls entirely within a single zone. District Collector and GVMC in-charge Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad confirmed that the mapping will be completed by May 21. “We are currently gathering public suggestions and objections from each constituency. Once this feedback is reviewed, zones will be realigned accordingly,” he told The Hans India.

The new ‘one zone-one constituency’ model for Visakhapatnam was recently introduced during a council meeting and is expected to make civic services more accessible and responsive. Officials believe that aligning zones with constituencies will benefit both administrators and residents, allowing for more focused governance.

At present, the GVMC has zonal offices in Bheemunipatnam, Madhurawada, Asilmetta, Suryabagh, Gajuwaka, Gnanapuram, Vepagunta, and Anakapalli. The eight constituencies within GVMC limits include Visakhapatnam East, West, North, South, Gajuwaka, Anakapalli, Bheemunipatnam, and Pendurthi. Post realignment, each of these constituencies will have a dedicated zone, simplifying service delivery and boosting administrative efficiency.

