The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has emerged as the top performer in Andhra Pradesh for property and vacant land tax collection during the financial year 2024–25, having amassed approximately Rs 510 crore. Recognising this achievement, S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department, presented the ‘Best Performance Award’ to GVMC Additional Commissioner S S Varma at a ceremony held in Vijayawada on 10 April 2025.

On 11 April, District Collector and GVMC In-Charge Commissioner M N Harendhira Prasad credited the win to the collective cooperation of taxpayers in Visakhapatnam. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of GVMC’s revenue officers and staff for driving this success.

Looking ahead, the GVMC has rolled out a 5% rebate on property and vacant land tax payments for the financial year 2025–26. Taxpayers can take advantage of the discount by settling their dues, regardless of the amount, by April 30.

To make the process seamless, the rebate can be availed at all zonal offices and the GVMC headquarters. Payments can also be made online via the official website gvmc.gov.in by navigating to the ‘Property Tax’ section and using the Bharat QR code for transactions.

