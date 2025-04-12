Vizag Photowalkers, a community of photography enthusiasts, is hosting a captivating photography exhibition at the iconic Hawa Mahal in Visakhapatnam. The photowalk is on 12 and 13 April 2025, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Department Authority’s Commissioner, K S Vishwanathan, IAS, will be the chief guest. Everyone with an appreciation for photography, culture, and heritage would enjoy the exhibition. Following the theme, “Light and shadows: The essence of photography,” the event is set to be a visual treat, capturing the essence of our surroundings and displaying the interplay of elements of nature!

About Vizag Photowalkers

Vizag Photowalkers is a community consisting of both present and past students of the esteemed Diploma in Photography program at Andhra University. Dedicated to the art of photography and inspired by the unparalleled beauty of the city’s surroundings, Vizag Photowalkers has orchestrated numerous successful photography exhibitions in the past.

Now, with immense excitement and creativity, this group from Visakhapatnam is hosting its most grandiose photography exhibition yet. This exhibition will serve as a window into the enchanting world of our heritage and culture. Vizag Photowalkers stands as a testament to the passion and dedication of photographers coming together to celebrate the art of capturing moments that hold significant value.

For more information, one can contact them at 879085588 or 8919405113.

