A Rapido driver was allegedly attacked and robbed in Visakhapatnam by a minor boy, who was arrested by the city police on 11 April 2025 in Pedagantyada. The incident occurred on 9 April 2025, when Tummaganti Kishore, a 30-year-old employee working at a pharmaceutical company in Parawada and a part-time Rapido rider, picked up someone asking for a lift at Srinagar Junction in Gajuwaka. The passenger requested to be dropped off inside the steel plant premises.

However, when the duo reached an isolated area near a crematorium at Kanithi Checkpost, the accused forced the driver to stop the vehicle. The minor boy then allegedly took his bike keys, dragged the Rapido driver into the crematorium, assaulted him, took control of his phone, and robbed him. He reportedly used PhonePe to transfer a total of Rs. 48,100 from the driver to an accomplice and instructed the latter to deliver the cash later.

Kishore registered an FIR on 10 April at Steel Plant Police Station, and a crime team led by Crime Inspector Srinivas Rao Garla, under the supervision of ACP D Lakshmana Rao and DCP-Crimes K Latha Madhuri, used technological methods to track down the accused. He was apprehended the following day, 11 April, at 12:00 pm.

During interrogation, the boy confessed to the crime. Police recovered the stolen mobile phone and the cash.

According to police, the boy was allegedly driven by an addiction to bad habits and a desire for a luxurious lifestyle, leading him to commit the robbery.

Police Advisory to the Public:

Visakhapatnam police have issued a cautionary note to all Rapido, Swiggy, and other delivery or ride service personnel. They are advised not to give rides to strangers, especially at night, unless the ride is booked through an official app. Police noted that some service providers tend to accept unbooked rides when offered extra money, which can put them at serious risk.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.