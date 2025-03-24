During the night of 21 March 2025, a Swiggy delivery boy named Sai Kumar was reportedly assaulted by a resident of Oxygen Towers ‘B’ Block in Seethamadhara, Visakhapatnam. The resident had placed a food order via Swiggy, and Sai Kumar arrived at his apartment with the delivery but was reportedly unable to locate the door number of the flat. When he finally rang the bell of an unnamed door, a maid answered to receive the package. Some reports say that Sai Kumar spoke rudely to her, which angered the apartment owner. Offended by his manner of speaking, the owner allegedly beat the delivery boy, along with the security staff, stripped him down to his underwear, and forced him to stand outside the gate. They also reportedly coerced him into writing an apology letter.

Some sources also report that the conflict sparked when Sai Kumar addressed the customer as “bro,” causing the resident to be agitated upon being

Sai Kumar later sought treatment from a private hospital for his bruises, and word also spread that he tried to take his own life by consuming pesticide, though this remained unconfirmed. In response, delivery workers gathered at Oxygen Towers to protest, calling for justice against those who had humiliated and attacked their colleagues.

Dwarka ACP Annepu Narasimhamurthy arrived at Oxygen Towers in Visakhapatnam and contacted Sai Kumar by phone to verify that the delivery boy was safe, helping to alleviate the presumption that Sai Kumar was dead. The ACP promised the protesters that a case would be filed if Anil formally reported the incident, after which the demonstration subsided.

