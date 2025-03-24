VMRDA recently released RFP (Request for Proposal) documents for two projects, East Coast Habitat Centre and a Virtual Reality Arena. An RFP is an invitation to qualified contractors to finish the projects. With these proposals sent out, these projects are likely to shape up in Visakhapatnam in the coming months. That brings up the question: what is a Habitat Centre and VR Arena, and how would these two initiatives boost the development journey of Vizag? Continue reading.

What is a Habitat Centre?

The idea of a habitat centre came about when the then Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) required a new office space. The then chairman of HUDCO Santosh Sharma and architect Joseph Stein decided to radically change the idea of an office space, giving rise to the India Habitat Centre in Delhi. Their idea was to create a space where people working across industries for development and environment have a shared space that allows for cross-functional interaction, and a space that facilitates collaboration.

India Habitat Centre, Delhi:

The India Habitat Centre is designed in such a way that multiple events and activities related to development and the environment can be held at the same time in one compound. HUDCO invited several NGOs to set up their offices here as well.

The space includes shared workspaces, convention halls, museums, open spaces, hotels and restaurants. The design was based on traditional techniques and materials involving multiple green spaces.

East Coast Habitat Centre (ECHC), Visakhapatnam:

Inspired by this, VMRDA has decided to build a similar space in the city. The ECHC is envisaged as a multi-purpose space, catering to the needs of individuals, businesses, NGOs and the general public. Spread over an area of nearly 9 acres, the proposal includes office spaces, auditoriums, art galleries, exhibition spaces, boutique hotels and open spaces.

The proposed location is at Law College Road, Rushikonda and the budget is said to be around Rs 450 crores.

Virtual Reality Arena:

The VR Arena, proposed over a 2. 82-acre site in Rushikonda will merge Virtual Reality with experiential activities. Immersive virtual reality theatres, escape rooms, thematic shows, and futuristic gaming zones are on the cards. This project will attract youth, gaming and tech enthusiasts with its offerings.

These projects, East Coast Habitat Centre and VR Arena are to poise Visakhapatnam as a premier urban centre with modern facilities for all citizens and tourists alike.