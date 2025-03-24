If you’ve ever paused to examine the ten and twenty-rupee notes that pass through your hands daily, you might’ve noticed they’re more than just money. Far beyond their role in everyday transactions, these notes are imprinted with some iconic landmarks of the nation, making them a gallery of India’s heritage! Interesting, right? Let’s take a look at the marvellous monuments splayed out on Indian currency, and perhaps inspire you to add them to your travel list if you haven’t yet visited!

1. Konark Sun Temple on INR 10

Featured on the reverse of the INR 10 note, the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha is a masterpiece of ancient Indian engineering and is one of the most famous Indian monuments to be featured in our currency.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site, built in the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva I, is designed as a massive chariot for the sun god Surya, complete with 24 intricately carved stone wheels and seven horses.

Once used as a sundial due to its precise alignment with the sun, this temple amazes visitors with its detailed sculptures depicting daily life, mythology, and celestial beings.

The INR 10 note, introduced in January 2018, proudly displays this architectural gem.

2. Kailash Temple and Ellora Caves on INR 20

Flip over the INR 20 note, launched in 2019, and you’ll spot an image highlighting the Kailash Temple within the Ellora Caves in Maharashtra.

Located in Maharashtra, this UNESCO-listed site is part of a series of 34 rock-cut caves dating back to the 6th–10th centuries. The Kailash Temple (Cave 16) is the crown jewel. It is a monolithic marvel carved from a single rock, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Spanning over two million cubic feet, it features elaborate carvings of gods, goddesses, and mythical creatures, making it one of the largest single-rock excavations in the world. This note celebrates its awe-inspiring craftsmanship.

3. Hampi on INR 50

The INR 50 note, introduced in August 2017, takes you to Hampi, the historic capital of the Vijayanagara Empire in Karnataka. The image on the note showcases the iconic Stone Chariot at the Vittala Temple Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This intricately carved shrine, resembling a processional chariot, is dedicated to Garuda, the mount of Lord Vishnu.

Hampi, Karnataka, itself is a sprawling open-air museum, dotted with over 1,600 ruins, including temples, palaces, and bazaars, set against a surreal landscape of boulders and hills. The note captures the essence of this medieval marvel.

4. Rani ki Vav on INR 100

The INR 100 note, released in July 2018, features Rani ki Vav, or the Queen’s Stepwell, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Patan, Gujarat.

Built in the 11th century by Queen Udayamati in memory of her husband, King Bhimdev I, this seven-story underground structure is an architectural wonder. Designed as an inverted temple, it boasts over 500 detailed sculptures of deities, nymphs, and geometric patterns along its stepped corridors. Originally constructed to store water during dry seasons, Rani ki Vav , though made for the purpose of utility, displays some eye-catching artistry. The note beautifully highlights its elegance.

5. Sanchi Stupa on INR 200

The INR 200 note, introduced in August 2017, showcases the Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India’s oldest stone structures.

Commissioned by Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BCE, this Buddhist monument is renowned for its massive hemispherical dome and intricately carved gateways, or toranas, depicting scenes from the life of Buddha. Located atop a hill, Sanchi is a serene pilgrimage site that reflects India’s deep spiritual heritage. The note immortalizes its timeless significance.

6. Red Fort on INR 500

The INR 500 note features the majestic Red Fort in Old Delhi. Constructed in 1648 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan using red sandstone, this UNESCO World Heritage Site spans 256 acres and once served as the royal residence. Famous for its imposing walls, grand palaces like Diwan-i-Aam and Diwan-i-Khas, and the annual Independence Day flag-hoisting, the Red Fort is a symbol of India’s resilience and history. The note captures its enduring grandeur.

Isn’t it fascinating that the mere currency notes we assign value to depict monuments which are all simply invaluable? They’re a display of the architectural splendour of our country and a gentle reminder to explore the monumental greatness of our past. If you’ve got a bucket list, make sure to add these monuments to it and pay them a visit as part of an Indian currency-inspired tour!

