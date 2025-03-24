The upcoming match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam promises to be an exciting encounter, given the pitch conditions, team histories, and player rivalries. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the match.

ACA Stadium Pitch Report

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is known for its balanced pitch, favouring batsmen. The average first-innings score is around 167, with high-scoring matches common. In IPL games, teams batting first have won 8 out of 15 matches, while chasing teams have won 7. The highest total is 272 by KKR while batting first.

Spinners are likely to get help in the second innings, making it tough for batters to settle. Fast bowlers may struggle with movement and bounce, making early partnerships crucial.

Possible choice after winning the toss: Batting.

Previous Match History of DC and LSG at ACA-VDCA Stadium

Delhi Capitals have a mixed record at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, with 3 wins and 4 losses in 7 matches (43% win rate). They’ll need to improve to stay competitive this season.

LSG hasn’t played much at this venue but will look to exploit DC’s past struggles for a strong start in IPL 2025.

History Between the Teams

DC and LSG have faced each other 5 times since LSG’s debut in IPL 2022. The head-to-head record currently favours LSG, who have won 3 out of those encounters compared to DC’s 2 wins.

Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons where they failed to reach the playoffs.

However, Both the captains Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are now playing against the team that they captained last season.

Possible Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan (if fit), Prasidh Krishna.

Note: KL Rahul’s participation remains uncertain due to injury concerns before the match.

Player Rivalry

The match will spotlight the rivalry between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, both former captains now leading new teams. Their performances could shape the match’s outcome and set the tone for the season.

In the clash between DC and LSG at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, fans can expect a thrilling contest with competitive spirit, strategic gameplay, and individual rivalries that could define the outcome of this match.

