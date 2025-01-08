Andhra Pradesh’s IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh spoke at Digital Technology Summit held at VMRDA in Visakhapatnam on 8 January 2025. The Minister spoke about Andhra Pradesh’s transformation into a global digital technology hub. He expressed confidence that the State would soon top all sectors, with a digital revolution on the horizon. Notably, the minister shared that drone technology is already being leveraged in relief efforts.

The minister outlined various initiatives being undertaken, such as developing Chittoor and Tirupati into major electronics hubs, focusing on the aqua industry in Godavari, and boosting drone technology. Visakhapatnam is also set to become a global data center hub, with a Rs. 500 crore budget allocated for supporting start-ups. Additionally, educational reforms are being introduced to align institutions with industry needs, fostering skill development among the youth.

In another announcement, Nara Lokesh revealed that Andhra Pradesh is set to establish an AI University in Visakhapatnam, further solidifying the state’s role in the digital technology space. He also stated that the center will extend full support to AP’s development initiatives.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh’s current ranking of 9th in the National Ranking of Innovation and Finance (NRIF), he declared that efforts will be made to propel the state to the 3rd position.

Minister Nara Lokesh also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam today to lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, signaling significant progress for the region. He stressed that technological advancement must go hand-in-hand with visionary leadership to fulfill the state’s ambitious goals.

