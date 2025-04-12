Several candidates appearing for the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Supervisor Trainee Engineer Recruitment Examination have raised serious allegations of mass copying at the exam centre, Xeon Technologies, located in Chanakya Nagar.

The exam, conducted by BHEL, was held nationwide on 11 April 2025 from 2 PM to 4 PM. Over 500 candidates were assigned to this particular centre, including aspirants from various districts.

During the exam, a few candidates reportedly noticed three individuals engaged in copying across different rooms. The situation escalated when one candidate, while leaving the fifth-floor exam hall in a hurry, dropped his hall ticket, revealing answers printed on its backside. This discovery left the other examinees shocked and frustrated.

After the BHEL examination concluded, dozens of candidates gathered outside the centre and expressed that mass copying had taken place in the centre. They protested, raised slogans, and also alleged that the organizers allowed the three candidates accused of malpractice to leave early, well before the scheduled end time.

Upon receiving the complaint, Pendurthi SI Reddy Asiritatha reached the examination centre and collected preliminary details from the candidates and staff.

Adding to the controversy, a man who introduced himself as a BHEL representative recorded the concerns of the protesting candidates. However, when questioned about his identity and position, he reportedly refused to disclose any information, further fueling the candidates’ suspicions.

Frustrated by the lack of clarity and response from the organisers, candidates have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, action against those involved, and a re-conduct of the examination. Many have already submitted formal written complaints to the Pendurthi Police Station, seeking justice.

