The weekend is here, and so is your fix of entertainment! The OTT platforms have delivered entertaining and engaging releases this week, perfect for a weekend binge. With many genres like crime, comedy, romance, and action, there is something for every streamer among the releases. Here are the top OTT releases of the week to binge this weekend!

1. Forget You Not (Netflix)

Cheng Le-le turns her struggles into humour to cope with the difficult situations in her life. While managing two rocky relationships with her husband Kai and her father, Le-le finds the courage to change her circumstances. This heartfelt series explores the complexity of love, family, and unpredictable life turns.

2. Pendulum (ETV Win)

Many movies and series are made on the basis of time travel and the transfer of a soul to another body. This genre has captivated audiences on a global scale, gaining massive success. However, this intriguing theme is not fully explored in Indian cinema. Pendulum is a movie that explores this possibility, blurring the line between dreams and reality.

3. Our Unwritten Seoul (Netflix)

Two identical twin sisters meet at a point in life when both desperately need a change. They swap places in hopes of a new chance. While navigating and adjusting to their contrasting personalities is a pain, they encounter people who can read their facades. The sisters must now travel through the dark lanes of their past and unroot the cause of their problems.

With a star-studded cast of Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young, and Ryu Kyung-soo this Korean drama promises an entertaining watch!

4. Nine Puzzles (JioHotstar)

Jo I-na finds herself labelled as the main suspect in the case of her uncle’s murder. Although she is released due to lack of evidence, the main detective handling the case, Han Saem stands firm that she is the prime suspect. Ten years later, a series of murders occur, mirroring I-na’s uncle’s murders, where the culprit leaves behind a puzzle piece. Jo I-na, now a criminal profiler must work together with Han Saem to solve the piece together the truth, one piece at a time.

5. Air Force Elite: Thunderbolts (Netflix)

The Thunderbolts are the US Air Force display team, made up of the best combat pilots from the Air Force. This documentary sheds light on the pilots of the Thunderbolts unit by showcasing the process of training they undergo before a demonstration. Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, this documentary offers a chance to discover and get inspired by what it takes to be part of one of the US Air Force’s most elite demonstration teams.

6. Heartbeat Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Gaining a huge fanbase during the first season, the second season brings more drama and chaos to this series. Reena shoulders more responsibility as the senior doctor while balancing her relationships. While her yearning for love is unchanged, can Reena face the new challenges without crumbling?

7. Hunt (Manorama Max)

Keerthi, a forensic doctor works on a murder case to uncover dangerous truths. The premise starts as a murder investigation and takes a sharp turn towards the paranormal, as Keerthi discovers a victim. Soon the whispers of the unknown cloud over those working on the case, leaving only suspense towards the end.

8. Pee-wee as Himself (JioHotstar)

This 2-part documentary film explores the life and career of artist and performer Paul Reubens and his legendary character Pee-wee Herman. Featuring exclusive interviews, archival pictures, and candid conversations with Paul, this heartwarming and emotionally crushing series is a must-watch.

With these top OTT releases of the week, select which fits your vibe the best and stream it online. Every release has an entertaining aspect, with a unique screenplay and intense plotlines. So, what are you waiting for? Get comfortable on the couch, grab some snacks, and let the entertainment begin!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.