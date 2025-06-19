In a recent development, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has floated tenders to construct seven new roads in the city. Estimated to be constructed with Rs 154 crores, the announcement of this project was made earlier, when it was known that VMRDA had secured government approval for the project, which is set to cover a total of 26.72 km. It is expected that the project will alleviate difficulties burdening travel to key destinations, including the under-construction Bhogapuram Airport. The project is also said to ease traffic congestion and enhance road infrastructure in accordance with the city’s growing population. The new roads to be laid would increase connectivity to and from Adavivaram-Sontyam, Bheemili, Gambheeram, Anandapuram, Tallavalasa, Boyyapalem, and more.

The seven new roads in Visakhapatnam are to be constructed under a single package, and tenders for them have been officially floated. The project has adopted an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract model to ensure a consistent cash flow until the completion of the project, as its cost exceeds Rs 100 crores. To acquire land for the roads, Transferable Development Rights will be used, as this would ensure that lands can be acquired without any delays and that affected landowners would be adequately compensated.

VMRDA develops a new Master Plan

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority has been in the process of developing a revised Master Plan for Vizag after the Andhra Pradesh government recently directed the body to revisit, review, and revise the previously sanctioned ‘Master Plan 2041.’ As a result, VMRDA is in the process of developing new proposals for the new Master Plan for the government, for which it has invited opinions and suggestions from the general public until 21 June 2025. Those interested can submit their feedback at the VMRDA website (vmrda.gov.in/objections) or visit the 7th floor of the VMRDA office to do so.

