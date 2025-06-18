Aiming at setting a new world record, the steel city of Vizag is gearing up for a spectacular show to mark the International Yoga Day slated for June 21.

Naming the event as Yogandhra, the Andhra Pradesh government is straining every nerve to make it a memorable one and catch the eye of everyone. It is expected that over three lakh will throng the 26-km stretch of beach road to make the programme a big success.

Keen on breaking the Guinness World Record set in Surat on International Yoga Day in 2023, the alliance government in the State has chosen the beautiful beach road in the City of Destiny as the venue to showcase the yoga skills of the denizens.

The Surat city of Gujarat has set the global record with participation of a huge gathering of over 1.53 lakh at one place for the event on Yoga Day. Earlier, Kota city in Rajasthan set the record when over one lakh people took part in the yoga session on the day in 2018.

To achieve the goal, Yogandhra month is being observed to train the enthusiasts for participation and officials claim an overwhelming response to the registration process. Yoga centres, including the Yoga Village at Andhra University, are abuzz with activity as thousands have been practising to exhibit their asanas in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be gracing the occasion.

Leaving no chance for any lapse, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his Minister son Nara Lokesh personally supervised the arrangements and interacted with the officials of the departments concerned and party activists and gave them the necessary suggestions, while Ministers and MLAs are seen busy overseeing arrangements.

The city police, meanwhile, have announced a slew of traffic restrictions to ensure smooth organisation of the prestigious programme. The stretch between the Naval Coastal Battery area and the Park hotel has been declared a red zone.

With arrangements apace for the mega yoga show, Vizag-ites look forward to the proud moment.

