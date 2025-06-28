The weekend has arrived and it is time for your OTT release refresh! There are many OTT releases this week which has captured the global audience like the final season of Squid Game, a new season of Panchayat, and Marvel’s latest launch, Ironheart. While these releases are topping the most-watched releases of the week, other releases deserve your attention! Here are 6 underrated OTT releases of the week that should be on your watchlist!

1. Head Over Heels

A teenage girl, Choi Yi-huyn, lives a dual life, as a high school student and a shaman. While juggling through her shaman career, she falls in love at first sight with a handsome boy, Cho Young-woo, whose life is in danger. Vowing to protect her first love, Yi-hyun begins to protect Young-woo in her clumsy and childish way.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Mistry

Haunted by his wife’s murder, Armaan Mistry takes up the position of a consultant with the Mumbai police. While Armaan can solve some of the most difficult crimes with his crime-solving skills, he encounters a dangerous case which threatens his life.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. Cleaner

Criminal activists hijack a grand gala and take over 300 people hostage. A former solider turned window cleaner witnesses this horrific kidnapping and works on rescuing the hostages.

This high-stacks action drama should be on your watchlist for its adrenaline and action-packed sequences!

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

4. Bibhishon

The discovery of a beheaded dead body disrupts the peace of a rural village. To make matters worse, the head of the dead body disappears, throwing the police officers in charge into scrutiny. SI Bidhan Sen is out to investigate and put a stop to the sour incidents in the village, while balancing his personal life.

This underrated OTT release should be on your weekly watchlist!

OTT Platform: Zee 5

5. Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

New brides in a village meet a tragic end before their wedding, making the villagers adapt a notion of being under a curse. No one in the village investigates these deaths and sweep them under the rug of being superstitious. A new police constable, Meena starts to investigate the cause of these mysterious deaths, no matter what the consequences maybe.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

6. Smoke

Two serial arsonist are on the loose, wrecking havoc in the Pacific Northwest. An arson investigator, Dave Egerton, teams up with a detective, Michelle Calderon, who work together to stop the arsons. In this race, betrayal and suspicion begin to blur the truth as the duo come close in catching the offenders.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

With these 6 underrated OTT releases of the week, you can pick a favourite and start streaming. Each release has a unique story and exceptional performance, making any of them an entertaining watch! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable in your bed, and start binge-watching these underrated OTT releases!

