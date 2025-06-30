A textile showroom at Dwarakanagar in Visakhapatnam was chock-a-block with shoppers on the day when it announced Ashadam offers with a discount upto 60 per cent on a wide range of sarees, salwars, pawadas and dress material. Several cars were seen parked outside the showroom as “parking full’ board hung at the entry gate.

As Ashada masam began on 26 June 2025, several cloth stores, jewellery showrooms and home appliance shops came out with tempting offers to mint money cashing in on the the public’s craze for sarees and jewellery.

With raining offers luring, customers in the city are on a shopping spree to stuff more in the almirah which is not in a position to accommodate anymore.

While some showrooms offered a discount ranging from 20 to 60 per cent, small cloth stores are seen attracting customers with ‘one plus one’ offer.

Jewellery showrooms are offering a cashback of Rs 250 on purchase of a gram gold and ‘no making charge’ on silver.

A home appliances shop has announced a discount of 20 per cent on all products as an Ashadam offer, while another one near Diamond Park announced a discount of 60 per cent on ‘open box’ (display) products.

With attractive offers pushing up sales, the Ashadam brings windfall for famous shops and showrooms in Visakhapatnam.

