An attempted robbery on the 17105 Bhubaneswar–Secunderabad Visakha Express was thwarted in the early hours of 29 June 2025 (Sunday), thanks to the swift action of alert Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel on escort duty.

The incident occurred around 3:00 am near Tummalapalem village, when two unidentified men pulled the emergency chain in the S1 coach in an attempt to bring the train to a halt. Acting quickly, Nadikudi GRP Sub-Inspector Venkatadri opened fire and pursued the suspects, who fled the scene.

Additional members of the gang, stationed along the tracks, began hurling stones at the train. Another constable accompanying the SI also retaliated with gunfire, forcing the gang to retreat into nearby villages under the cover of darkness.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Assistant Security Commissioner B Sailesh Kumar and Guntur Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police (DSRP) Akkeswara Rao visited the spot and confirmed that nine rounds were fired by the police to deter the robbers. The train was briefly halted for 17 minutes before resuming its journey.

A manhunt has been launched by the Palnadu GRP and RPF teams to trace and apprehend the suspects of the robbery on Visakha Express.

This marks the second robbery attempt in the Piduguralla–Nadikudi section within five days. In a similar incident two days earlier, robbers had tried to loot passengers in the S4 coach of the Visakha–Charlapalli Special by pulling the chain.

Authorities are stepping up security measures in the region to prevent further incidents.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.