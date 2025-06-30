In a press conference on 28 June 2025 (Saturday), Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced that 50 government schools in Vizag would soon be equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics labs. This would be sponsored by SAIL Foundation, the CSR wing of Saint Software Company, costing Rs. 8 crore.

The MLA stated that the labs would give practical training to over 25,000 students, studying in classes VII to X across the district. The programme is slated to launch in the second week of July at 28 schools within the Bheemunipatnam constituency. This project is being implemented in Vizag as a pilot and will expand Statewide based on the outcome.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao also added that the Minister for IT and Human Resource Development, Nara Lokesh, was adding new reforms in the present education system. The goal of these reforms is that the government school students can compete at the National level.

These AI and robotics labs in the government schools will help students put Vizag on the map in terms of educational development and advancement.

He also added that under the ‘Thalli Ki Vandanam’ scheme, mothers have received monetary support on the number of children enrolled in school. This scheme has aided over 67 lakh students with the total fund of Rs 10,000 crore.

