Education is the foundation of a bright future, and finding the perfect school can be a daunting task for parents in Vizag who are striving to give their children the best. To help guide you, we took a look at the recently released Cfore Rankings 2024—a survey that terms itself “India’s most credible school ranking,” and assesses schools across the country by their ability to nurture young minds.

The survey is performed on the basis of 16 key parameters including academic rigour, teacher excellence, infrastructure, inclusivity, governance, and more, ensuring that only those that meet the evaluation standards are spotlighted. According to the Cfore Rankings 2024, here are the best schools in Visakhapatnam:

Best Day Co-Ed Schools In Visakhapatnam

#1. Timpany School (Total Score: 1199/1450)

Topping the charts is Timpany School, considered to be one of the best educational institutions in Vizag since 1931. Founded by Dr Rev A W Timpany of the Canadian Baptist Mission, this school emphasizes values like integrity and excellence.

Timpany is known for its expertise, robust academic framework, and strong focus on extracurricular activities, ensuring students grow in body, mind, and spirit.

#2 The Intelli School (Total Score: 1180/1450)

The Intelli School secures second place for its innovative and inclusive approach to education. Founded by Sandeep and Rajini Chitra, this CBSE-affiliated school integrates a Happy-Creative-Mindful curriculum that caters to individual learning styles.

With a focus on experiential learning, Intelli focuses on holistic growth. It has state-of-the-art facilities for academics, sports, and the arts. The school’s enthusiastic community and active parental involvement make it a favourite among families.

#3 Delhi Public School (DPS), Visakhapatnam (Total Score: 1178/1450)

Since its establishment in 1991, Delhi Public School has been synonymous with quality education. Part of the prestigious DPS network, this institution emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, and leadership through technology-driven classrooms and a dynamic curriculum.

#4 Delhi Public School (Steel Plant Branch) (Total Score: 1158/1450)

The Steel Plant branch of DPS Visakhapatnam comes in fourth. Located within the Steel Plant township, the school fosters teamwork, academic achievement, and well-rounded growth in its students.

#5 Visakha Valley School (Total Score: 1116/1450)

Rounding off the top five is the iconic Visakha Valley School. Established in 1968, this CBSE-affiliated institution spans a sprawling 33-acre campus, offering a balanced education from LKG to Class XII.

Visakha Valley School is known for its environmental initiatives, competitive exam training, and diverse extracurricular opportunities.

Best International Day Schools in Vizag

For families seeking a global perspective, these international schools in Vizag stand out:

#1 Silver Oaks International School (Score: 1204/1450)

With its “Character before Competence” motto, Silver Oaks combines IB and CBSE curricula to prepare students for global challenges.

#2 Oakridge International School (Score: 1171/1450)

This premier institution offers a blend of IB, IGCSE, and CBSE programs, emphasizing personal growth and university placements through a dedicated Career Guidance Cell.

#3 Oak Valley International School (Score: 1094/1450)

Located in Gajuwaka, Oak Valley stands out for its personalized learning and values-driven education, fostering academic success and communication skills.

Best Government/Defence Day School in Vizag

Navy Children School, Nausenabagh (Score: 1111/1450)

Serving the naval community since 1965, Navy Children School emphasizes ethics, academics, and life skills. With a lush campus and a focus on global citizenship, it remains a pillar of excellence in government-run education.

These rankings are a statement of the quality of educational opportunities in Vizag. Which of these schools in Visakhapatnam do you think is the best fit for your child’s future? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

