Education plays a crucial role in our life as it facilitates our learning, knowledge, and skill. It is pivotal in shaping one’s mind and personality, thus making our lives better. A good education is mandatory for everyone irrespective of religion, gender, or culture. The time spent by kids at school play a key role in their all-round development. Visakhapatnam has many schools providing quality education. Many old schools in Vizag such as St Josephs Girls High School, Timpany School, and St Aloysius Anglo-Indian High School still stand strong, providing quality education. Apart from these, there are a few international schools such as Ameya World School and Oakridge International School, which are some best schools in Vizag.

Here is the list of some of the best schools in Vizag, offering quality education from pre-kindergarten to higher secondary.

#1 Silver Oaks

Silver Oaks established its campus in Visakhapatnam in 2017. The different extracurricular activities they offer are dance, music, table tennis, basketball, yoga, skating, tennis, volleyball, throw ball, and cricket. This institute focuses on psychomotor, affective learning, and holistic development. They offer Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) streams for grades one to ten.

Location: Near GITAM (Deemed to be University), Rushikonda.

#2 Timpany School

Timpany School is one of the oldest schools in Visakhapatnam, which was established in 1931. The school has three campuses, Timpany School (affiliated to ICSE and ISC), Timpany Senior Secondary School (affiliated to CBSE), and Timpany Steel City School (affiliated to CBSE). The Timpany School offers education from pre-kindergarten to higher secondary level ( nursery to 12th grade). This school is known to indulge their students in many activities and events such as public speaking, sports, crafts, musical evenings, and fetes.

Location: CBM Compound and Gajuwaka

#3 Visakha Valley School

Visakha Valley is often regarded as one of the best schools in Vizag, which was established in 1968. This school is known to have subject experts, school counsellors, and highly experienced teachers. The school is known to have organised many awareness campaigns such as tree plantation and cleanliness drives. They are affiliated with the CBSE from 1st to 12th grade. The Visakha Valley School has got a big ground and encourages its students to indulge themselves in sports activities. They organise events such as sports day and annual day. The school was named Visakha Valley because it is located between two hills.

Location: Near Old Dairy Farm, Hanumanthavaka

#4 Oakridge International School

Oakridge is the first international school in Visakhapatnam. The school is known to offer world-class education with day and boarding options. The Oakridge International School in Vizag is affiliated to CBSE from 1st to 12th grade. They offer many sports, performing arts, and science facilities for the students to pursue their interests and unlock their full potential. The school has a bus facility. The place where is this campus is located is called Oak Valley.

Location: Maharajapeta Junction, behind HP Petrol Bunk

#5 Greendale School

Greendale School is known to offer a diverse educational experience for children to believe in themselves and discover their true potential. The school offers a unique pre-school programme that offers academic and enrichment programmes for children from 2 ½ years to 5 ½ years old, from the nursery to kindergarten levels. They are affiliated with the CBSE from 1st to 12th grade. The curriculum also includes imparting the kids with General Knowledge, Value Education, Art, Craft, Physical Education, and Music.

Location: Opposite International Cricket Stadium, Vuda 100ft Road, Towards Shriram Properties, Madhurawada

#6 Pollocks Intelli

Pollocks Intelli School is one of the schools in the Yendada locality known for discipline. The optimal student-teacher ratio paves way for closer interactions creating a lively intellectual atmosphere. The school offers students with a wide range of extracurricular activities that help students with overall development. They are affiliated with the CBSE from 1st to 12th grade. There is a kindergarten for children aged between three to six years of age.

Location: Marikavalasa Road, Paradesipalem

#7 Ralla Bella International School

Ralla Bella International School offers education from pre-kindergarten to high school. The school has a state of the art infrastructure, advanced facilities, and high educational standards. They are affiliated to the CBSE from 1st to 10th grade. The school offers many extracurricular activities such as dance, music, drawing, yoga, and painting. Ralla Bella International School has two campuses and both are located in the heart of the city.

Location: Near VUDA Park, East Point Colony and MVP Colony

#9 The Presidential School

The Presidential School is established in 1994. The school has three campuses from pre-kindergarten to higher secondary level ( Nursery to 12th grade). They are affiliated with the CBSE stream from 1st to 12th grade. The Presidential School is known to balance academics and co-curricular activities equally. They strive for core values and aim at broader development of the all-round personality of its students, inculcating a sense of integrity, ethics, uncompromising honesty, and strong secular ethos.

Location: Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara Road

#10 Delhi Public School

Delhi Public School (DPS) is a chain of schools that are established all over the world. There are two franchises of DPS in Visakhapatnam. This DPS branch is affiliated to the CBSE from 1st to 12th grade. DPS is known for its excellence in studies and sports, making it one of the best schools in Vizag. They have student clubs, special weekly activities, and fests that build the co-scholastic areas of students. Apart from this guest speakers and eminent personalities are invited for seminars.

Location: NH16, Beside Pepsi Factory, Durganagar