The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has rolled out a new system to evaluate service-level outcomes across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The ranking aims to drive effective delivery of civic services through better planning and monitoring.

Conceptualised by MAUD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, the system introduces a performance-based ranking framework that assesses ULBs on at least 10 key service delivery indicators. These include critical civic services such as household tap water supply, door-to-door garbage collection and waste processing, legacy waste clearance, sewerage treatment, storm water drain construction, development of pucca roads, installation of LED street lighting, urban income generation for women’s self-help groups, and improvement in municipal revenues.

The primary objective is to ensure that urban civic works are strategically aligned to improve service outcomes and meet citizen expectations—within defined timelines.

To enable real-time tracking and continuous oversight, the MAUD Department is also building a dynamic dashboard to monitor both service delivery and the progress of development works.

The MAUD Department has completed the first round of performance assessments across the state, with ULBs ranked based on their sector-wise service performance. On a scale of 100, the overall state average stood at 66.3 per cent.

Top-performing districts include:

Visakhapatnam – 74.4%

NTR District – 72.6%

Tirupati – 66.2%

Guntur – 64.9%

East Godavari – 64.0%

Anantapuramu – 62.0%

YSR Kadapa – 61.7%

Palnadu – 61.4%

Annamayya – 60.4%

Kurnool – 60.3%

At the other end of the spectrum, Anakapalli district currently ranks lowest with a score of 51.8%.

The introduction of the new system marks the first time the MAUD Department is using a targeted and data-driven system to address urban issues comprehensively. It is expected to optimise resource allocation and accelerate the pace of development in towns and cities across Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has commended the initiative and its structured performance matrix. He has directed MAUD officials to sensitise all key stakeholders including MLAs, District Collectors, Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Corporators, Municipal Chairpersons and Councilors about the importance of these service-level indicators.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to prioritise projects that align with these indicators and adhere strictly to the timelines established by the department. He believes this civic services ranking will not only improve urban living standards but also transform governance at the grassroots level.

