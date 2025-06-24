Entertainment on OTT will be great and interesting this week! This week has some of the most anticipated OTT releases of the year scheduled to release. Some of these OTT releases include the globally acclaimed Korean drama, Squid Game, and India’s favourite village drama, Panchayat, and many more! Here are 9 new OTT releases for this week that should be on your watchlist for solid entertainment!

1. Head Over Heels

Park Sung-A leads a secret double life where she is a high school student in the morning and a shaman at night. While delivering her spiritual services, she stumbles upon a handsome boy, Bae Gyeon-Woo, who is destined to die soon. Making up her mind to save him, Sung-A vows to save him from his destiny.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Stream from: Streaming now

2. Ironheart

Riri Williams returns to Chicago and creates the most advanced of armour since Iron Man. While building and developing her suit, she encounters a dangerous man named ‘The Hood’ who can use the dark arts. It is upto Riri to save her neighborhood from evil.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Stream from: June 24th

3. Panchayat Season 4

The village panchayat elections are just around the corner for Phulera residents. Pradhan and Bhushan’s camps engage in a fierce political battle against each other, using every slippery trick in the book to gain the upper hand. What result will the election yield and how far will Pradhan and Bhushan go to win the election? Watch to find out!

Panchayat should be on your watchlist for some comedy and heart-felt family drama!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Stream from: June 24th

4. Bear Season 4

The clock is ticking for Carmy and his restaurant. Before time runs out and funds are depleted, Carmy needs to step up his game of managing the restaurant staff to make the business profitable. With chaos at the doorstep, Sydney needs to decide her wants and stay true to herself in The Bear.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Stream from: June 25th

5. Squid Game Final Season

After nearly overthrowing the guards and learning the truth about the games, Gi-hun is back to square one. With new and deadlier games in the row, fate is unpredictable for everyone in the games and those outside of the island, as the curtain draws on this game.

Squid Game will conclude with this season, making it one of the most highly anticipated series worldwide!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Stream from: June 27th

6. Please Don’t Feed the Children

After a deadly viral outbreak, children are mistreated regarding the origin of the disease. A group of orphans flee to an isolated house, where a sinister woman takes them hostage. Truth and lies blur as the woman begin treating them in a twisted manner.

OTT Platform: Tubi

Stream from: June 27th

With these new OTT releases for the week, your fix of entertainment is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Pick your favourite from these OTT releases for the week and start streaming!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.