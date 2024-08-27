A slew of cultural and devotional activities marked the Janmashtami celebrations in various parts of Visakhapatnam on 26 August, while ‘Utla panduga’ was the special attraction at many places as youth took part in it with enthusiasm.

Devotees thronged the Krishna temples, particularly ISKCON at Sagar Nagar and Sri Krishna Chaitanya Matham at Zilla parishad junction, in the city and participated in the celebrations as chants of ‘Hare Krishna’ rented the air and an air of festivity pervaded the premises of the temples.

The Zilla Parishad junction, where Sri Krishna Chaitanya Matham is located, was colourfully decorated and traffic came to a halt very frequently in the evening as devotees in large numbers visited the temple.

Cultural activities, bhajans, and competitions for children marked the four-day celebrations at ISKCON, Sagar Nagar. The festivities began on 24 August and continue till 27 August.Main attractions of the festivities include ‘Mangala harathi’ with 108 lamps to the lord at midnight and ‘Pushpalankarana’, decoration of the idol of Krishna with natural flowers by artistes from across South India.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who participated in the Janmashtami celebrations at the TTD kalyanamandapam, organised by Aadhyatmika Jeevana Sangham, said that one can overcome challenges in life by doing meditation. He lauded the services being rendered by the sangham.

In schools, the event was celebrated with great enthusiasm as children, dressed as little Krishnas and gopikas, enthralled the gathering with their cute performance. Completions and cultural activities made the occasion colourful in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Janmashtami is being celebrated at the hilltop temple of Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on 27 and 28 August. ‘Utla panduga’ will be celebrated on the temple premises on Wednesday.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu