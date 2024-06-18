The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced the release of various darshan tickets, available for online booking, for Srivari Arjitha Seva, scheduled to take place in September. Announcing the online booking schedule for the darshan, voluntary seva service, and accommodation for devotees, they invited people from all over the country to book their slots through the official TTD website or the mobile app.

As of 10:00 am today, 18 June, Electronic DIP registration for Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets is officially open, and will remain open till 10:00 am, 20 June. Following it, the payment for the same is to be made between 10:00 am, 20 June, and 12:00 pm, 22 June.

Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets such as Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be available from 10:00 am on 21 June.

Virtual Seva tickets will also be available on 21 June, 3:00 pm.

Tirumala Angapradakshim tokens will be available from 10:00 am, 22 June.

Darshan and accommodation quotas for SRIVANI Trust donors will be available on 11:00 am, 22 June. Meanwhile, the quota for senior citizens and physically challenged individuals will open at 3:00 pm on 22 June.

Special Entry Darshan tickets, priced at Rs 300, will be available for purchase at 10:00 am, 24 June.

The General quota for Srivari Seva voluntary service in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 11:00 am, Navaneeta Seva at 12:00 pm, and Parakamani Seva at 1:00 pm on 27 June. Accommodation quotas for Tirumala and Tirupati will open at 3:00 pm on 24 September.

Furthermore, the Tirumala Srivari temple will host the annual Jeshtabhishekam festival spanning three days from 19 June onwards. During these days, the TTD has suspended all paid services. Additionally, the Purnami Garuda Vahana Seva is scheduled for 22 June, with the Garuda procession set to commence at 7:00 pm.

Given the high demand, the tickets for darshan of Lord Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy at TTD on the occasion of Arjitha Seva are frequently reserved within minutes, and devotees are urged to plan ahead and make use of the online booking services to experience the divine darshan.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.