October was a month packed with several major OTT releases. From binge-worthy web series to thrilling movies, the last 30 days gave way to a huge load of entertainment. Especially, Netflix, the leading global OTT platform, had everything for people with all sorts of tastes. Giving us many reasons to repay our subscription fee every month, the house of quality content had a lot planned for its viewers every week. If you are wondering what to do if the rain spoils your weekend plans, you must check out the best web series that have been released on Netflix in October.

Here are the best of the new web series released in October on Netflix.

Also read: October OTT updates: 6 new web series releasing this week

The Midnight Club

The Midnight Club is an American horror fiction drama series created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. The series is an adaptation of a 1994 book of the same name written by Christopher Pike. A group of seven terminally ill young adults reside in the Rotterdam Home and meet every midnight to share horrific stories. They make a pack that the first to pass away is responsible to communicate with others from the afterlife. When one of them dies, grave incidents unfold in the home. The series stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, and others in key roles.

Glitch

Glitch is a Korean sci-fi drama series directed by Roh Deok and stars Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Dong-hwi, and others in key roles. The daughter of a rich family leads a happy life with a good job and a great boyfriend. But one day, her boyfriend goes missing leading her to associate with a UFO-watching group to trace him. How she uncovers a mysterious truth with the help of the group forms the crux of the plot.

Shooting Stars

Starring Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Young-dae, Yoon Jong-hoon, and others in key roles, Shooting Stars is a romantic comedy K-drama directed by Lee Soo-hyun. The country’s top star Gong Tae-sung is in a love-hate relationship with Oh Han-byul, the leader of his management agency’s PR team. How they navigate past their conflicts and fall for each other forms the crux of the plot. The series unfolds in 16 episodes.

Mr Midnight: Beware the Monsters

Mr Midnight: Beware the Monsters is an English fantasy adventure drama based on a book series named Mr Midnight by James Lee. Mr Midnight is a blog run by a group of curious detective friends. They solve strange paranormal activities and extra-terrestrial occurrences in their town, Tanah Merah. The series features Idan Aedan, Chen Yixin, Caleb Monk, Nikki Dekker, and others in crucial roles.

Through the Darkness

Through the Darkness is a high-rated South Korean drama series based on a non-fiction book about the author’s real-life experiences. The series is about a criminal profiler who struggles to determine the behavioural patterns of serial killers. Starring Kim Nam-gil, Jin Seon-kyu, and Kim So-jin in crucial roles, the series was directed by Park Bo-ram.

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

The third of the Indian Predator franchise, this series follows yet another true crime story that will leave the viewers stumped. It follows the murder of Bharat Kalicharan, aka Akku Yadav, who was a suspected serial rapist. He was brutally murdered in a courtroom by a group of women who ambushed and attacked him with sharp objects and stones as an act of vengeance for his atrocities.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Conversation with a Killer is an upcoming biographical docu-series that narrates the 17 gruesome murders by Jeffrey Dahmer. A young lawyer is tasked by her boss to interview the mass murderer to know the what how and whys of his killings. As her conversation with him unfolds, she learns that he is not a psycho but someone mentally disturbed. The series includes court hearings, investigation sessions and much more.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for monthly OTT updates.