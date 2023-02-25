The weekend is here and most of us would love to just stay at home, binging on web series. How about watching something thrilling, like a horror web series this time? If that is your plan for the weekend, then you have come to the right place. We curated a list of some of the best horror web series readily available on your favourite OTT platforms. Give yourself a thrilling experience with these spine-chilling series.

Here is a list of the best horror web series on OTT.

The Midnight Club

Eight terminally ill patients of Brightcliffe Hospice, form a midnight club. They gather at a mysterious manor every midnight, to share horrifying stories. The group also makes a pact where, the first person that dies, will contact the rest of the club, from their grave. Created by Mike Flanagan, this horror series features Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Aya Furukawa, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ankahi Ansuni

Umesh is the youngest inspector in the history of UP police. However, due to misconduct he is demoted and transferred to Jhaagi, a fictional town. Jhaagi is notoriously famous for unresolved crimes and horrifying sightings. Created by Saad Khan, this Hindi horror thriller stars Paresh Pahuja, Veebha Anand, Aatm Prakash Mishra, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Island

Won Mi Ho is banished to Jeju Island by her father, due to an unwanted situation. However, after reaching Jeju, she comes across terrifying creatures that link her to a bigger mystery. Based on a webtoon of the same name, this Korean horror mystery series stars Lee Da-hee, Kim Nam-gil, and Cha Eun-woo in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gehraiyaan

After facing a traumatic experience in Bangalore, Reyna moves to Mumbai to work on her career. However, after moving she is haunted by something paranormal. Curious to know why she is being targeted, she starts investigating. Directed by Sidhant Sachdev, this Hindi horror series stars Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vatsal Sheth, Radhika Bangia, and others in notable roles. Gehraiyaan is India’s first digital horror show.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Typewriter

A group of ghost hunters plan on investigating a mysterious old villa, but before they could do so, a new family moves into the place. This leads to a frightening resurrection of the villa’s buried past. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this Hindi horror series features Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Samir Kochhar, and others in eminent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ghoul

When a mysterious prisoner arrives at a remote military detention centre, Nida Rahim interrogates him. But in a frightening turn of events, the prisoner unleashes a demonic entity from Arabic folklore. Directed by Patrick Graham, this Hindi horror mini-series features Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Mahesh Balraj, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

