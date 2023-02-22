Horror and comedy together don’t sound so bad right? The blend of humorous antics and spine-chilling plotlines makes it all the more enjoyable to watch. Horror comedy movies have found their place among the Indian audience, in recent years. With various OTT platforms available at our fingertips, we can conveniently access them as well. Ranging across different languages, here is a compilation of must-watch Indian horror-comedy movies on OTT you should be watching.

Here are 6 must-watch Indian horror-comedy movies on OTT.

Stree

Vicky and his friends decide to unravel the mystery behind Stree, an evil spirit that attacks men at night. It is based on the urban legend “Nale Ba”, that was popular in Karnataka in the 1990s. The Hindi movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and others. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik.

OTT platforms: Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar

Roohi

Bhawra and Kattanni kidnap Roohi, to marry her off to one of their clients. However, they weren’t aware of the fact that Roohi was possessed by a demon. Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma star in titular roles. Hardik Mehta directed the Hindi film

OTT platform: Netflix

Adi Kapyare Kootamani

Lakshmi offers Bhanuparasad money, to sneak her in and out of the men’s hostel. However, she gets trapped in the building due to an unexpected turn of events. The Malayalam movie stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, Aju Varghese, and others. The film is directed by John Varghese.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Annabelle Sethupati

Rudra, a pretty burglar, comes across a deserted castle. After learning about the tragedy behind the castle, she decides to free those who were trapped against their will. The Tamil movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu, Jagapathi Babu and others. Deepak Sundarrajan directed the film.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhoot Police

Vibhooti and Chiraunji were assigned a seemingly ordinary case to hunt down demonic spirits in a village. However, they realise that this case wasn’t as ordinary are they thought it would be. The Hindi film is directed by Pawan Kripalani. Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and others star in notable roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Raju Gari Gadhi

A television channel hosts a reality show, where participants reside in a haunted bungalow. One of the participants sets out to unravel the mystery behind his brother’s death. The Telugu movie stars Ashwin Babu, Dhanya Balakrishna, Chettan Cheenu, and others. Omkar directed the film.

OTT platform: Zee5

