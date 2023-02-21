With the end of the shortest month of the year approaching us fast, there is still so much left to explore in the entertainment department. With new web series and movies coming out almost every day on various OTT platforms, it isn’t the easiest thing to keep track of all these releases. Staying up to date has not been so easy even for the most hardcore fans of movies. With OTT platforms, films from every region of the world have become accessible. For all of those struggling to keep up with movie releases, we have compiled the list of movies releasing this week of February on OTT.

Here are the 11 movies releasing on OTT this week of February that should help keep you up to date with the best and latest.

Veera Simha Reddy

This is the most awaited action movie on this list of movies releasing on OTT this week of February. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is an Telugu masala action film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Honey Rose, Shruthi Haasan and others. Veera Simha Reddy is a powerful man who is highly respected with roots in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The trailer is action-packed and opens with a compelling monologue by Balakrishna.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 February 2023

Michael

Set in the 1990s Micahel is an ambitious young man who wants to take control of the gangster scene. He also happens to fall in love with in love in the middle of this chaos. The Telugu film is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. The action thriller stars Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 24 February 2023

Vaarasudu

A young man who has dreams and goals for his own life is disowned by his father for showing no interest in the family business. However, all of this changes when his father reveals that he has a terminal illness. Vaarasudu stars Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, and Shaam in key roles, and was directed by Vamshi Paidpally.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 22 February 2023

Kranti

When a successful business man revisits his childhood Government School an unfortunate event occurs. This causes him to look deeper into the issue which reveals corruption and many criminal schemes. Kranti is directed by V Harikrishna and stars Darshan Thoogudeep, Rachita Ram and V. Ravichandran.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 February 2023

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

A group of people from Kerala are travelling home by bus. At one of the stops a very odd thing happens after an afternoon nap, two of the travellers unwittingly switch bodies. The rest of the movie revolves around the way they deal with this situation. This film stars Mammooty, Ashokan, Ramya Pandian and is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 February 2023

Mute

A young divorced woman has her life shattered. She sets out on a mission to hunt down this person that caused her pain. This Kannada language film stars Archana Jois, Siidarth Madyamika, Aadukalam Naren, Vanishree Bhat, and is directed by Prashantt Chandraah.

OTT platform: MX Player

Release date: 23 February 2023

Vaalvi

A couple decides to commit suicide together as a pact. However the plan has been set in place by the man and his girlfriend, not his wife. This begs the question of whether this is actually a suicide or if it is actually a murder. The film stars Namrata Awate Sambherao, Subodh Bhave, and Anita Date-Kelkar.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 24 February 2023

We Have a Ghost

When a family finds a ghost in their house, they are turned into social media sensations overnight. However, when they begin to investigate their past, they suddenly turn into a keen interest for the CIA. This film is directed by Cristopher Landon and stars Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and David Harbour.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 February 2023

Rabia and Olivia

An illegal immigrant arrives in Canada becomes a source of comfort and solace for a mentally troubled 9 year old child. However, the immigrant gets arrested which sends the 9 year old on a search for her. The movie is directed by Shadab Khan and stars Sheeba Chahdha, Nayab Khan, and Helena Prinzen-Klages.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 24 February 2023

Call me Chihiro

A young, independent woman runs a small beachside bento shop. As life goes on, she becomes popular amongst the people of the city because of her personality. This movie stars Kasumi Arimura, Lily Franky, Itsuki Nagasawa, and is directed by Rikiya Imaizumi.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 February 2023

The Strays

This horror movie on our list of movies releasing on OTT this week of February, will leave you with goosebumps. A woman leads a quiet and peaceful life in a suburb with her family. She is also successful in her career as a private school teacher. All of this gets turned upside down when a mysterious man and woman start appearing to her. The film stars Ashley Madekwe, Bukky Bakray, Jorden Myrie, and Samuel Small. It is directed by Nathaniel Martello-White.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 February 2023

