February, the second month of the year, is already in the last week. This month has fully entertained us with back-to-back releases like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi, Penn Badgley’s You, and many more. And even as the month is ending, it appears that the new web series will not fail to disappoint us. It would be a regret to miss out on these fresh releases. Be sure to catch these web series releasing on OTT this week of February.

Here is a list of web series releasing on OTT this week of February.

Puli Meka

Prabhakar Sharma, a forensic expert and IPS Kiran Prabha, team up to catch a serial killer, who targets police officers. Directed by Chakravarthy Reddy, this Telugu-language series features Lavanya Tripathi and Aadi Saikumar in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 24 February 2023

Formula 1: Drive to Survive- Season 5

The series presents the lives of racers, managers, and team owners, both on and off track. It explains the meaning of the sport and the struggles that go beyond the sport itself. The award-winning sports documentary feature Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 February 2023

Outer Banks- Season 3

John B and his three best friends set out to solve the mystery behind a legendary treasure on an island. The treasure is linked to the death of John’s father. Directed by Jonas Pate, this teen-drama series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 February 2023

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The true crime series follows the affluent Murdaugh family. The death of two family members sheds light on those who profoundly abused their wealth and privilege. This docuseries is from the Emmy nominees Jenner Furst and Jennifer Willoughby Nason.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 February 2023

Triptych

Rebecca discovers that she was separated from her two identical sisters after birth. Upon this revelation, she sets out to uncover her birth origins. Created by Leticia López Margalli, this Mexican drama series features Maite Perroni, David Chocarro, Flavio Medina, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 February 2023

Potluck- Season 2

Govind is the father of a nuclear family. It follows his attempts to create happy long-term relationships with his kids and their families. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, Hindi-language comedy series stars Jatin Sial, Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 24 February 2023

