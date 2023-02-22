On Tuesday, 21 February 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 24-year-old man in a robbery case. The police identified the accused as K Damodara Rao, a resident of Vizianagaram District. According to the statement given by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), the accused robbed mobile phones and other expensive electronic gadgets from several hostels in the city.

As per the police statement, Damodara Rao, as a part of his modus operandi, would enter boys’ hostels in the city, pretending to be an acquaintance to a resident. During these visits, the accused allegedly stole numerous electronic gadgets, including mobiles, Bluetooth speakers, and others. The police informed that he generated fake bills for these stolen goods and sold them to various parties through e-commerce platforms.

Upon receiving multiple complaints from the victims, the Visakhapatnam City Police initiated action in this robbery case and nabbed the culprit on Tuesday. The police also revealed that Damodara was a repeat offender and had 15 cases registered against him.

A total of 39 mobile phones, a laptop, a Bluetooth speaker, three Bluetooth earphones, a mobile charger, and two watches were taken into possession after arresting the accused. Further, the officials seized Rs 2 lakhs in cash from Damodara Rao. DCP Naganna revealed the worth of these recovered items to be around Rs 8 lakhs.

