Web series are probably one of the best things to come out of the entertainment industry over the past two decades. With the length that a series can afford, creators can dive into very specific detail in storylines. This makes room for all the particulars that movies leave us unsatisfied with. Over the past few years, many OTT platforms have competed to get more users. The forefront of their efforts has been with web series. Netflix has probably been the pioneer in this category of entertainment and its experience clearly shows it. Some of the best English web series are on Netflix. This OTT platform has a massive collection of web series that are all exceptional in their own right. If you are new to the platform and want to start streaming on the best of the best that Netflix has to offer.

Here are the best critically acclaimed English web series on Netflix that you must not miss out on.

Manifest

Manifest is an American supernatural series. The plot begins when a flight that went missing five and a half years ago mysteriously reappears and leaves everyone baffled. But the real problem begins when the passengers from the flight start having visions from the future. The series has four seasons, and Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, and Parveen Kaur are among the main cast.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

1899

1899 follows a group of Europeans travelling from the UK to New York on a steamship. They start to have nightmarish encounters after boarding the ship. The multilingual series stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and others. The mystery sci-fi series is directed by Baran bo Odar.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

13 Reasons Why

This series revolves around a high school in the fictional county of Evergreen, California. The series starts off with a teenage girl explaining the reasons behind her suicide in a series of tapes. After the first season, the series goes into how these tapes affect the various people mentioned in the tapes. The series stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, and many others.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Ginny and Georgia

This series follows the story of a 15-year-old girl named Ginny Miller and her mother Georgia. When Georgia’s husband dies, she decides to make a fresh start and takes Ginny and her younger brother to Wellsbury, New England. This series stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca. It was created by Sarah Lambert.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Lockwood & Co

Lockwood & Co is about three teens in London skilled in fighting ghosts, who band together for a paranormal investigation agency. Follow along as they attempt to uncover a diabolical conspiracy. The series stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati. Lockwood & Co. was directed by Joe Cornish.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Never Have I Ever

This teenage comedy-drama series is about a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl and the issues she faces with life after her father dies. She navigates through the difficulties of friendships, issues with her mother and her romantic relationships as well. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and others.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Lucifer

The Devil finally gets fed up with punishing people for their sins and decides to set up a nightclub in Los Angeles. This series follows Lucifer Morningstar as he helps a detective solve cases with his powers while also developing a relationship with her. This series stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German in lead roles.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

The Witcher

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series created by Lauren Schmidt. The story focuses on the characters Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla. Destiny brings the three characters together and the trio must learn to navigate through a cruel world. Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan play prominent roles. The series is based on a book written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Wednesday

Wednesday is supernatural horror comedy series based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. Created by Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar, the series stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, and others in lead roles. While attempting to master her psychic ability at the Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams is behind a 25-year-old mystery that involves her parents.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Vikings

Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings is a historical war drama starring Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, and Clive Standen in the lead roles. The show was inspired by the sagas of Ragnar Lothbrok, a legendary Viking chieftain. Set during the Viking era, the plot follows the rise of Ragnar from a farmer to a Scandinavian king. His adventures are supported by his equally ambitious and brutal family. Though a major chunk of the story is believed to be true, the makers blended the events with fictional tales for dramatic effect, which drew the audience’s attention. The show was also widely appreciated for its high production values, accurate character designs, and raw portrayal. Later, a spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla, was also created with 8 episodes.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Stranger Things

If you are a hardcore science fiction enthusiast, then you are in for a treat. The story takes you back to the mid-1980s where you will follow the journey of 4 kids as they desperately try to find their lost friend in what seems like an ordinary town but is embedded with dark secrets. This series stars Winona Rider, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and others.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is the most highly rated on this list of English web series on Netflix. This infamous series is definitely worth a watch. From its stunning cinematography to its edgy characters, this show will hook you right from the first episode. The series follows a family of gangsters who have no lack of ambition. Peaky Blinders stars the likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O’Keeffe, Annabelle Wallis, and many more.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Let us know which one of these top English web series on Netflix is your absolute favourite.