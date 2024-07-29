With old hits like Khushi, Businessman, Pokiri, Simhadri and Jalsa netting Rs 3 crore to Rs 7 crore when they were re-released, the trend continues in Tollywood and makers show interest in re-releasing their movies in theatres with high resolution (4K). They generally choose a particular date like birthdays of heroes or any other occasion for re-release of their films to delight fans and also get a maximum collection. Huge hits are including Murari, and Indra are in line for re-release next month (August) as heroes Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna will be celebrating their birthdays in the month.

Everything is set for the re-release of Murari, one of the biggest hits of Mahesh Babu in his career, on the birthday of the ‘Prince’ (9 August).

Released in 2001, the social drama was well received by the audience, particularly women. Mahesh Babu, who made a successful debut with Rajakumarudu in 1999, got a big push with the success of Murari. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the movie is sure to delight the fans of the handsome hero again.

Next in the row for re-release is Chiranjeevi-starrer Indra which ruled the roost at box-office in 2002. Directed by B Gopal, the action-packed film had won a crop of awards, including Nandi. Made with Rs 10 crore at that time, Indra had grossed over Rs 50 crore. The ‘mega’ success had boosted further the image of Chiranjeevi.

To mark the birthday of the hero, who is fondly called ‘mega star’ by his fans, Indra is being re-released on 22 August in theatres.

Setting a trend in the Telugu cinema, Siva, starring Nagarjuna and Amala, drew the youth in droves to theatres when it hit the screens in 1989.

Ram Gopal Varma, who had made his directorial debut with this film, made the audience glued to the seats. It was one of the highest Telugu grosser in those days.

It is being planned to re-release it, one of the industry hits, on the birthday of Nagarjuna (29 August).

As three blockbuster movies – Murari, Indra and Siva – are slated for re-release in August, entertainment is unlimited for cinegoers.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu