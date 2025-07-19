The weekend is here, which means it is time to unwind and relax. And what better way to enjoy the weekend than planning a trip? While there are many hill stations near Vizag, such as Araku, Lambasingi, and Ananthagiri, there’s a hill station town that reigns as the Queen of South India. Ooty is one of the most popular hill station destinations in India, boasting endless greenery, stunning architecture, and delicious local cuisine. If you are searching for a weekend getaway to a place with cooler temperatures and breathtaking natural beauty, this article is for you. Here is the ultimate travel guide to visiting Ooty from Vizag!

How to reach?

Ooty is a well-known hill station in Tamil Nadu. It is well-connected and easily accessible by various modes of transportation. The fastest option to reach Ooty is by boarding a plane.

The nearest airport to Ooty is the Coimbatore International Airport, located at a distance of 94 kilometres from where you can book a cab and reach Ooty. While there are no direct flights to Coimbatore from Vizag, connecting flights are offered by IndiGo, and a combination flight from IndiGo and Air India Express is available, with a duration of approximately four hours.

There are four daily trains that travel from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to Coimbatore, some of which run all week while others are available on select days. The fastest train is the daily 22504 Vivek Express that departs from 3:10 pm and arrives at Coimbatore at 10:42 am with a travel time of 18 hours and 52 minutes.

Where to stay?

Hill stations are practically paradise on Earth, with their mist-covered greenery atop a glorious hill. You can choose from luxurious hotel stays on a hill, like Mango Hill Shola Ooty, The Byke Sunshine Grand, and the Sterling Ooty Elk Hill, which offer premium comfort with stunning views. If you want to experience the hill station views and atmosphere, pick a stay from King Cliffs- A Heritage Hotel, Aventura Fernhill, Kluney Manor Ooty Resort, and goSTOPS Ooty.

What to explore?

There are many places in Ooty to explore and visit. Among these are places of natural beauty like the Ooty Lake, Government Botanical Garden, and Pine Forest, among others. Here are some of the places that deserve a place on your itinerary.

Shooting Point

Getting its name from being the hunting grounds for the British and Europeans, this meadow is now used by the Gymkhana Golf Club, the Hindustan Photos Film Company, and a state-run sheep farm. The grasslands offer a panoramic view of the Nilgiris as well as the vast greenery spread around. The meadows are perfumed with the scent of pine trees and eucalyptus, making it a perfect spot for taking pictures or just having a fun picnic. The Shooting Point is open to the public from 8 am to 6 pm.

Doddabetta

Translating to ‘Big Mountain’, this is the highest mountain peak in the Nilgiri Mountains. It has a height of 2,637 meters or 8652 feet. You can reach this place by a bus at the Ooty Bus Stand. For a more immersive viewpoint, you can catch the iconic Toy Train from Mettupalayam.

C.S.I. St. Stephen’s Church

Nestled among the serene hills, St. Stephen’s Church is a visual marvel of the past. While the architecture is intriguing, the interiors have a different tale to tell. There are several paintings and glass paintings from the religion, such as Mary holding baby Jesus, the Last Supper, and the crucifixion of Christ. This place in Ooty deserves a spot in your travel guide for its mystic allure.

Where to eat?

After exploring and making memories, it’s time to feast on the local cuisine.

Go to Earl’s Secret for a modern dining experience. You can experience the chance of being treated like royalty in this heritage mansion, which serves continental, Chinese, and Indian cuisine. Let the camera eat before you do, while sneaking in some pictures for the gram.

The Periodic Table dishes out South Indian fusion foods, presented with a modern, sleek look. This place ticks all the boxes: Pinterest-worthy aesthetics, excellent food plating, and mouthwatering flavours.

Take a step back in time at Willys Coffee Pub, where you can find college students and locals gobbling the pastries and club sandwiches.

Experience a plate of Italy at Nahar’s Sidewalk Cafe, which serves wood-fired pizzas, decadent desserts, and more.

What to shop?

The perfect way to end the trip is to get some memorable souvenirs from Ooty. One must-purchase item is the Nilgiri tea, known for its distinct flavour profile. You can grab a few homemade chocolates made with local ingredients that are available at many shops. The cool climate of Ooty is the perfect place for the cultivation of essential oil herbs. Stack on your favourite essential oils before returning from the trip.

With this ultimate Ooty travel guide, you can plan a smooth trip to the crisp green landscapes! So, what are you waiting for? Make plans with your friends and explore Ooty this summer!

