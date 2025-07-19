There’s nothing like a vacation to take the edge off. When life gets overwhelming, you get away – that’s a philosophy to live by! If relaxing in utmost comfort is your idea of a good vacation, you might want to stay in – not in the four walls of your home, but in an opulent new space nestled amidst nature or by the sea! Andhra Pradesh is home to some stunning luxury villas and resorts that promise relaxation, rejuvenation, and the perfect setting for cherished memories. Here’s a look at some of the best luxury hideaways the state has to offer.

1. Wellnest Natural Farms 4BHK

Located in the serene village of Vengalarajukuppam in Chittoor, Wellnest Natural Farms is a 4BHK farm estate offering a rejuvenating escape into nature. Inspired by Greek architecture, this whitewashed villa stands elegantly amidst lush Indian farmlands.

Designed for up to 12 guests, the estate features four bedrooms, each with scenic balconies that open up to an expanse of green. Guests can engage in organic farming activities, explore the poultry and dairy units, or simply relax by the pool, meditate at the centre, or take a stroll through the gardens.

The farm-to-table culinary experience is a highlight, with fresh produce coming directly from their fields. With five nights priced at Rs 1,26,800, this stay is ideal for those who want to reconnect with nature without compromising on luxury.

Check out the property here.

2. Ishaar, The Staycation

Near the outskirts of Vijayawada, Ishaar, The Staycation offers a modern, immersive experience that blurs the line between architecture and the natural world. Near the outskirts of Vijayawada, Ishaar, The Staycation offers a modern, immersive experience that blurs the line between architecture and the natural world.

Surrounded by cornfields, this villa is designed to complement its landscape. With a spacious lawn, a glass-walled living room opening to preserved trees, and a master suite featuring a private plunge pool and a rainfall shower, Ishaar is elegance redefined.

The backyard serves as an all-in-one retreat – from a 12-seater dining area and children’s play zone to a lounge perfect for sangeets, open-air dinners, or cocktails under the stars. With a billiards table and bar counter indoors, every corner is crafted for joy and relaxation. Pricing details are available on enquiry at +91-9697916666. This is one of the luxury villas in Andhra Pradesh that is bound to impress and charm with its impeccable design.

3. Coral Beach Luxury Villa Stays

Just 25 km from Visakhapatnam, Coral Beach Luxury Villa Stays in Bheemili is fast becoming a favourite among beach lovers. With its stunning ocean views, sleek duplex villas, and budget-friendly luxury, Coral Beach is a solid pick for a quick weekend escape. The property includes a 24/7 front desk, spacious suites, a swimming pool, Wi-Fi, and a private party/event hall – all by the coast. Whether you’re planning a quiet holiday or an intimate gathering, this villa delivers both style and substance.

Check out the property here

4. Historic Courtyard (Manduva Logillu 1890s Built)

If heritage and nostalgia are your idea of luxury, then the Historic Courtyard (Manduva Logillu) will charm you. Built in 1899, this 14,000 sq ft traditional Manduva house offers a rare chance to experience pre-Independence architecture. Set in the peaceful village of Penikeru, the house features a central courtyard, fruit and flower gardens, outdoor patios, and rustic charm blended with modern amenities. The home accommodates guests in three bedrooms with queen and single beds, a full kitchen, Wi-Fi, and thoughtful touches like complimentary breakfast and a ‘what to do in the area’ guide. It’s a soulful retreat where history, comfort, and culture come together seamlessly. Check out the property here. 5. Riverside Luxury A-Frame Villa SriTulasi FarmStay

For those looking to wake up to the sounds of a river and the embrace of pristine greenery, SriTulasi FarmStay’s Riverside A-Frame Villa offers a dreamy setting along the banks of the River Sarada. Located about 50 km from Visakhapatnam in Taruvu, the villa is part of an eco-farm and boasts panoramic river views, a private pool, and beautiful interiors. With two floors and up to four bedrooms, the property can host anywhere between 8 to 15 guests, depending on your group size. The villa is exclusively reserved for one party at a time, ensuring complete privacy. Priced at Rs 79,136 for five nights, it’s a retreat tailor-made for families or groups seeking a peaceful getaway with a luxury edge. Check out the property here. 6. Seabreeze Duplex Villa Also near the coast, the Seabreeze Duplex Villa is a 2-bedroom property villa perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Just a short walk from the beach, the villa features a home theatre, a well-stocked bar counter, and an open kitchen – making it ideal for fun, intimate vacations with loved ones. The sea views, resort ambience, and modern interiors make it a great spot to unwind without travelling far from Vizag. Check out the property here. Whether you’re craving the earthy silence of a farm, the grandeur of heritage, or the bliss of beachside serenity, Andhra Pradesh has an array of luxury villas and resorts to match every mood and preference. These handpicked stays promise an experience where you return home not just relaxed but also reconnected with what matters most: nature, loved ones, and yourself. Read also: Airbnbs in and around Vizag for an Unwinding Getaway