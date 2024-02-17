Visakhapatnam is renowned for its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and serene ambience. For travellers seeking a tranquil escape from the bustle of city life, Vizag is the best place to be. With people now opting for Homestays over Hotels, Airbnbs have become the go-to option. Vizag also offers a plethora of Airbnb and homestay options that promise a rejuvenating retreat. Here, we present a curated list of top Airbnbs in Vizag that you can book:

Zostel Vizag | Bed in 4 Bed Deluxe Mixed Dorm

Located just a short drive from Ramakrishna Beach, Zostel Vizag offers a vibrant and social atmosphere for budget-conscious travellers. The cosy female dormitories, adorned with quirky decorations and eccentric wall art, provide a comfortable stay with amenities like private lockers and AC. Guests can mingle with fellow travellers in the buzzing common areas, enjoy indoor games, or relax on the rooftop with panoramic views. Recommended experiences include exploring nearby beaches, visiting museums, and savouring local cuisine.

GardInn Home with Large Garden

Nestled amidst 700 square yards of lush greenery, GardInn Home offers a tranquil escape with its spacious and newly renovated accommodations. Ideal for families or remote workers, this homestay features three separate double occupancy rooms, each with attached bathrooms. Guests can unwind in the outdoor seating areas, surrounded by nature’s embrace, or explore nearby attractions like Hanumantha Vaka Junction and Kailasagiri Hill. With convenient access to ATMs, food joints, and the beach road, GardInn Home promises a relaxing and convenient stay.

Devi’s Home

Conveniently located in the heart of the city near MVP signal point, Devi’s Home offers multiple properties within the same building. With spacious 2BHK accommodations equipped with modern amenities like LED TVs, air conditioners, and high-speed WiFi, guests can enjoy a comfortable stay with secured parking and lift facilities. The homestay strictly prohibits smoking, parties, and decorations, ensuring a peaceful ambience for families and corporate guests alike. Nearby attractions, including beaches, restaurants, and medical shops, are easily accessible, making Devi’s Home an ideal choice for a hassle-free stay in Vizag.\

Cute Farm Cabin near the Beach

For adventurers seeking a unique and budget-friendly getaway, the Cute Farm Cabin offers a serene retreat amidst nature’s bounty. Nestled within a few acres of land surrounded by a fishing village, this cosy cabin features a well-appointed room with an attached toilet, dry kitchen, and private verandah overlooking a mini-pond. Guests can immerse themselves in the tranquility of nature, explore nearby tourist spots like Thotlakonda Konda and Bhimili Patnam, or simply unwind on the picturesque beach road. With ample space for walking and cycling, the Cute Farm Cabin promises an unforgettable escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Archish Guest House – 2BHK, Near Beach

Situated just moments away from the beach, park, and restaurants, Archish Guest House offers a clean and comfortable retreat for travelers seeking a relaxing weekend getaway. Despite its quiet location, this hidden gem provides easy access to all the tourist attractions in Vizag. With well-maintained accommodations, equipped with all the necessary amenities, including a beautiful lawn area for gatherings, Archish Guest House ensures a memorable stay for families and small groups alike.

In conclusion, whether you’re looking for a social hostel experience, a tranquil garden retreat, or a cosy homestay near the beach, these top Airbnbs in Vizag suit every traveler’s needs. From vibrant dormitories to secluded cabins, these Airbnb and homestay options promise an unwinding getaway amidst the natural beauty of this coastal paradise. Please check out these top Airbnbs in Vizag on the Airbnb website for more details and booking.

