In this new age, solo travelling has become famous among many in the country. While social media and bloggers have opened up a whole new world of beautiful pictures and useful information about various places around the globe, one of the many concerns while travelling alone is finding good and affordable accommodation. Here are 5 budget-friendly and aesthetically pleasing backpacker hostels in India for all the wandering travellers.

List of budget-friendly backpacker hostels in India:

#1 Youth Hostel Association of India (YHAI)

Spread over five continents, the chain of Youth hostels Association is an internationally acclaimed organisation. The YHAI had pioneered the culture of hostels in India, with tariffs as low as Rs 300/- per night, The organisation has its hostels spread across the country including Delhi, Mysuru, Darjeeling, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

#2 The Hosteller

With its dormitories and private rooms, the accommodations are available at various locations like Kasol, Bir, Jaipur among others. The Hosteller is a chain of hostels with beautiful aesthetics, perfect for a backpacker. The minimum cost for an overnight stay would be Rs 400/-.

#3 GoStops

From first starting off at Varanasi, GoStops has come a long way by expanding to Delhi, Udaipur, Bir, Dalhousie, and Udaipur. Though the fee they charge is slightly on the higher side for a backpacker hostel (Rs 600/-), with their fun atmosphere, they managed to make a lasting impact among travellers.

#4 Zostel

It is one of the most famous and fast-growing chains of hostels in the country. With its hostels not only across India but also in Nepal, Zostel sure has changed the way Indian travel enthusiasts plan their trips. One can find Zostel’s properties in off-beat places like Spiti, Vagamon, Pushkar, etc. With free wi-fi and common areas filled with fun activities, Zostel offers all a traveller wants and more within budget.

#5 Vedanta Wake Up!

With its properties in South India, it is a favourite among travellers visiting the land of rich culture and heritage. Originally set up in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, this chain of hostels has expanded its services to various places in Kerala like Varkala, Allepey, Fort Kochi, Kovalam, and Thekkady.