Paving the way for privatisation of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the Cabinet had earlier approved the implementation of strategic disinvestment in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. Demanding the Centre to roll back its call, thousands of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees had launched a massive rally last Friday. Extending support to the cause, YSRCP leaders including MP Vijayasai Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and others joined the protest, on 10 February, to lend their voices against the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation move.

On Wednesday morning, the staff and the YSRCP leaders assembled at TDI Junction in Vizag as a mark of protest. The area echoed with, ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’, as the protesters took to raising the slogan. Taking to Twitter, Mr Vijayasai Reddy wrote, “Attended & lent my support to the protest conducted by trade unions, including YSRTU, CITU, AITUC, STEEL INTUC, on the issue of privatisation of Vizag steel plant. Our focus is on reviving the steel plant in the interest of our people, under Hon. CM Shri @YSJagan Garu’s leadership.”

Attended & lent my support to the protest conducted by trade unions, including YSRTU,CITU,AITUC,STEEL INTUC, on the issue of privatization of Vizag steel plant. Our focus is on reviving the steel plant in the interest of our people, under Hon. CM Shri @YSJagan Garu’s leadership. pic.twitter.com/x6CUTwpJWl — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 10, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and explore other options to put the plant back on track. In his letter, the Andhra Pradesh CM recalled the sacrifices made by the people of the state to establish a steel plant in Visakhapatnam.