The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is in dire straits and immediate action is needed to tide over the crisis if an appeal made by plant CMD Atul Bhatt is any indication. In an SOS video message, Bhatt appealed to all stakeholders of VSP to collaborate in addressing the critical shortage of coking coal and limestone and secure their immediate release from the premises of Adani Gangavaram Port Limited.

“As the operations at the Adani Gangavaram Port Limited came to a halt from April 12, the supply of vital resources like coking coal and limestone was affected crippling the operations at the VSP,” he explained. Stating that the present crisis was unprecedented, Bhatt said joint effort was the need of the hour to overcome the challenge and ensure the uninterrupted and safe functioning of the plant.

Describing the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as a beacon of hope for countless families, the CMD said proudly: “It is transforming lives, creating opportunities and above all, it is promising a better future for all.” When such an organisation was in trouble, it was the responsibility of all the families residing around the plant and stakeholders including employees, displaced persons, people’s representatives and contract workers to join hands and work together to put the plant back on track.” Your cooperation is not just crucial, it’s essential. Together we can overcome this challenge and emerge stronger,” the CMD stated in a video appeal.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.