With several factors causing delay of its shooting, the much-awaited Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is, at last, set to hit screens on 24 July. Being the first movie of the Jana Sena chief after his party stormed to power with hundred per cent strike rate in the last year elections, fans of the actor-turned-politician are eagerly waiting to see their star on silver screen after a long gap.

Set in the backdrop of the17th century historical events, the period action-adventure movie shows the hero, who is known for his unique mannerisms, in the titular role.

Made with a budget of over Rs 250 crore, the film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, drew more attention after its trailer receives good response from viewers.

With actors like Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agarwal, and Nargis Fakri being a part of the project along with Pawan Kalyan, expectations on the movie soar and it is likely to open with record collections.

Nod for hike in ticket rates

The Andhra Pradesh government has responded positively to the plea of the film-makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to increase ticket rates. In an order issued, the government has given nod for collecting hiked rates for the first 10 days.

In multiplexes, the increase on each ticket will be up to Rs 200 including GST, while it will be Rs 150 on upper class fare and Rs 100 on lower class ticket in single theatres. The rate of each ticket will be Rs 600 for the premier show to be screened on 23 July night.

Meanwhile, all is set for the conduct of pre-release event of the pan-India movie at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad on 21 July night.

Earlier, it was planned to hold the event in Visakhapatnam. But, the makers have later decided to shift the venue to Hyderabad. Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre, directors Rajamouli and Trivikram and others are likely to attend the function.

