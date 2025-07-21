A city is often defined by the spirit of its people, their values, their drive, and the mark they leave behind. Visakhapatnam is one such city where that spirit shines through the remarkable achievements of its citizens. From globally respected doctors and visionary educators to artists whose work echoes across generations, Vizag has nurtured individuals who have gone far beyond the ordinary.

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honors, recognising individuals for their exceptional contributions. In this article, we highlight the elite group of Padma Awardees from Visakhapatnam.

1. Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Awards won: Padma Shri (2002); Padma Bhushan (2016)

Field of Expertise: Gastroenterology

A native of Visakhapatnam, Dr Reddy is internationally recognised for his groundbreaking work in therapeutic gastroenterology. As the founder of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, he has developed several innovative techniques in endoscopy and trained thousands of physicians worldwide. His leadership has placed Indian gastrointestinal medicine on the global map.

2. Sobha Naidu

Award won: Padma Shri (2001)

Field of Expertise: Kuchipudi Dance

Born in Visakhapatnam, Sobha Naidu was a distinguished Kuchipudi dancer and choreographer. Renowned for her commanding stage presence and technical precision, she performed across the world and was instrumental in institutionalising Kuchipudi training. Her lifelong commitment to classical dance significantly contributed to its preservation and global appreciation.

3. Dr S V Adinarayana Rao

Award won: Padma Shri (2022)

Field of Expertise: Medicine (Orthopaedics)

Though originally from Bhimavaram, D Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao has lived and worked in Visakhapatnam for decades. A renowned orthopaedic surgeon and the founder of Prema Hospital and the Free Polio Surgical & Research Foundation, Dr Rao has devoted his life to humanitarian medical service, earning national recognition for his transformative impact.

4. Dwaram Venkataswamy Naidu

Padma Shri (1957)

Field of Expertise: Carnatic Musician

A pioneering violinist of the Carnatic tradition, Dwaram Venkataswamy Naidu was born in Bangalore but spent most of his early days in Kasimkota, near Visakhapatnam. His disciplined artistry elevated the violin to a principal concert instrument in South Indian classical music. A revered educator and performer, he inspired generations of musicians and is remembered as a foundational figure in the region’s cultural legacy.

5. Dr Hilda Mary Lazarus

Award won: Padma Shri (1961)

Field of Expertise: Medicine & Medical Education

Born in Visakhapatnam, Dr Lazarus was a pioneer in Indian medical education and women’s healthcare. As the first Indian woman to head a medical institution, she played a key role in advancing access to modern healthcare for women and underprivileged populations. Her work left an indelible mark on public health in post-independence India.

6. C V Raju

Award won: Padma Shri (2016)

Field of Expertise: Traditional Craftsmanship

C V Raju, from Etikoppaka near Visakhapatnam, played a pivotal role in reviving the traditional wooden toy-making craft unique to his village. Using eco-friendly methods and natural dyes, he helped the craft gain national recognition and secured a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Etikoppaka toys. His efforts revitalized the local artisan community and earned him the Padma Shri in 2016.

The accomplishments of these Padma Awardees from Visakhapatnam reflect the dedication and brilliance towards their art. Giving their whole life to master it. Their legacies in their particular domains will stand forever and serve as enduring sources of pride and inspiration for generations to come.

Also read: Vizag’s Guinness World Record Holders: Incredible Feats and Inspiring Stories!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.