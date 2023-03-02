With the arrival of March, the summer season will be knocking at our doors in no time. And soon we’ll be looking for ways to escape the soaring temperatures in Vizag. Lucky for us, there are certain locations with pleasant climates that might provide the much-needed getaway from the heat. From serene hill stations in neighbouring states to heritage sites, here are some of the best places to visit in South India in March to beat the heat this summer.

Here are the 6 best places to visit in South India in March for a quick summer break.

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Located on a beautiful island in Tamil Nadu, Rameswaram is one of the most popular pilgrimage spots in the country. Known for Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple, this place draws followers of Lord Shiva from all parts of the country and the world. Dhanushkodi lies a stone’s throw away from Rameswaram and is an explorer’s delight. An interesting fact about this place is that the government declared it unfit for habitation after a thorough inspection. Nevertheless, lakhs of people still explore this deserted land every year out of curiosity about the mystic stories associated with it.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Popularly known as the ‘Queen of Hills’, Ooty is graced with picturesque meadows, and tea plantations covering the hills. Considering that the temperature hovers around 25 degrees during the day and 10 degrees during the night, it is one of the best places to visit in South India in March. This serene hill station is reputed for its exquisite and peaceful environment. Avalanche Lake, Emerald Lake, Doddabetta Peak, and Ooty Rose Garden are known to attract tourists.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is dotted with multiple heritage sites that stand as a reminder of the glorious past of the Vijayanagara empire. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a delight for history lovers. Also considered an open museum, Hampi is endowed with more than 100 heritage sites to explore, which include monuments, temples, and other ruins. Apart from that, one can also take part in various adventure activities such as rock climbing, coracle riding, and cliff jumping.

Coorg, Karnataka

Get closer to nature and indulge in its glory at Coorg, an alluring hill station in Karnataka. Referred to as the ‘Scotland of India’, this hill station is blessed with cascading hills covered in coffee plantations, exquisite wildlife, and camping sites, and offers a ton of adventure activities to take part in. The Dubare Elephant Camp, Golden Temple, Kote Betta, Madikeri Fort, and Kaveri River are among the main tourist spots.

Wayanad, Kerala

This lush green hilly paradise boasts rich wildlife, cascading waterfalls, and more. Wayanad is the perfect destination if you’re looking for ways to escape the impending summer heat. Stretching over vast areas, this green paradise has several trekking trails and opportunities for adventure activities. Banasura Sagar Dam, Edakkal Caves, Kuruva Island, and Chembra Peak are some of the popular tourist spots in Wayanad.

Munnar, Kerala

It is no surprise that Kerala is endowed with several lush green hills, and Munnar happens to be one of the best hill stations there. From sprawling tea plantations to cascading waterfalls splashing against the rocks, this hilly paradise should be visited at least once in a lifetime. Kundala Dam, Meesapulimala, Kolukumalai Tea Estate, and Cheeyappara Waterfalls are some of the best places to visit in Munnar.

