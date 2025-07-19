Temples are often considered the silent storytellers of our past. Their architecture, carvings, and layout reflect the beliefs, traditions, and craftsmanship of people who lived centuries ago. India is often called the land of temples, and for good reason. These ancient structures are spread across the country, each with its own unique story. If you’re interested in history, culture, or simply exploring something different, here are a few oldest temples in India to plan your next trip to.

1. Mundeshwari Devi Temple, Bihar

Believed to be the oldest functioning temple in India, the Mundeshwari Devi Temple is located on the Kaimur Hills in Bihar. It dates back to around 108 CE, making it nearly 2,000 years old. The temple is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. Despite its age, rituals and worship continue here to this day, making it a living piece of history.

2. Kailasa Temple, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

The Kailasa Temple, located in the Ellora Caves complex in Maharashtra, is one of the most impressive rock-cut temples in the world. It was carved out of a single rock in the 8th century under the rule of the Rashtrakuta king Krishna I. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple is considered an architectural marvel and is a major example of ancient Indian engineering and craftsmanship.

3. Adi Kumbeswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu

Located in Kumbakonam, the Adi Kumbeswarar Temple is another ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. Built during the Chola dynasty, with later expansions by the Nayak kings, this temple is believed to be around 1,300 years old. The temple’s name comes from a legend involving Lord Shiva mixing a pot of nectar (kumbha) to recreate life after a cosmic flood.

4. Shore Temple, Tamil Nadu

Overlooking the Bay of Bengal, the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram is a well-known example of Pallava-era architecture. Built in the 8th century, it is one of the earliest stone temples in South India. The temple is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, and it is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Mahabalipuram.

5. Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

Located in Dwarka, Gujarat, the Dwarkadhish Temple is believed to have been built over 2,000 years ago by Vajranabha, the great-grandson of Lord Krishna. The current structure, however, was rebuilt and expanded in later centuries. The temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, making it one of the most religious and cultural landmarks in India.

6. Meenakshi Amman Temple, Tamil Nadu

Situated in the city of Madurai, the Meenakshi Temple is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi (Parvati) and Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva). While the original temple is believed to date back over 2,000 years, most of the current structure was built during the 12th to 17th centuries. The temple is known for its tall gopurams, detailed sculptures, and spirited atmosphere.

7. Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand

Situated at an altitude of over 11,700 feet in the Himalayas, the Kedarnath Temple is one of the most important shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed to have been originally built by the Pandavas, with the current structure credited to Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century. Its location and history make it a unique destination for both spiritual and historical exploration.

Each of these temples has something different to offer, be it ancient architecture, rich legends, or simply the atmosphere that has stood the test of time. If you’re in Vizag and planning a trip that combines history, culture, and spirituality, these temples are definitely worth exploring.

