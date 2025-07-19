A skating rink, meeting international standards, will come up in Visakhapatnam, according to SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, who along with VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal visited the site allotted for the purpose on 18 July.

Speaking on this occasion, Ravi Naidu said that the Roller Skating Federation of India decided to organise Asian Roller Skating Championship competitions in Visakhapatnam in 2027. The rink would be readied by the time, he added.

He suggested that the infrastructure should be established with experienced professionals with international standards and future generations should also benefit from it. Consultations should be held with the best architects in the country and appropriate suggestions should be sought, he said adding that oganisations with experience in sports construction in the country should be contacted.

Officials of SAAP and and VMRDA jointly discussed the issues to be taken up for the development of water sports at Rushikonda.

Later, Pranav Gopal said: “With the cooperation of the Sports Authority, we will develop the sport of skating in such a way that it would reflect the brand image of Visakhapatnam. He assured that VMRDA would fully cooperate with SAAP in the development of sports in Visakhapatnam and would further develop water sports at Rushikonda.

Earlier, both discussed the issues that SAAP and VMRDA can jointly undertake for development of sports in Visakhapatnam and inspected the existing skating rink at Vuda Park.

Read also: Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Vizag After 7 Years!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.