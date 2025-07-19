Catching up over coffee or relaxing by the beach is always fun, but if you’re looking to turn up the energy, nothing beats the thrill of a friendly bowling match. Whether you’re aiming to strike down pins or just share some laughs, bowling is a perfect mix of competition and camaraderie. Here are some bowling alleys in Visakhapatnam where you can get the ball rolling for a fun time:

Strikzz Bowling and Gaming

One of the oldest and most beloved bowling spots in Vizag, Strikzz continues to be a favourite for both casual players and regulars. Located in CMR Central Mall, this classic hangout offers archery, VR games, cricket simulators, and shooting too. Ideal for groups and families, Strikzz is a reliable go-to for all-around gaming fun.

Location: Gaming zone at CMR Central, Maddilapalem, 5th floor

Maven Fun (Gaming & Bowling)

One of the newer additions to Vizag’s entertainment scene, Maven Fun has four sleek bowling lanes along with a wide variety of games. From VR simulations to a cricket simulator and a full-fledged food court, it’s a one-stop destination for thrill-seekers of all ages. Whether you’re planning a family outing or a friends’ night out, this place is buzzing with energy.

Location: Maven Fun Gaming & Bowling Zone, VMR Mall, Agnampudi

Gaming Park

For those living near Madhurawada, Gaming Park is a modern bowling alley with top-notch facilities. With state-of-the-art lanes and utomatic scoring systems, it’s perfect for both casual games or parties. They also offer dedicated kids’ lanes, party packages, VR games, arcade options, and a soft play zone for younger kids, making it a fun spot for the entire family.

Location: A S G Heights, opposite Cricket Stadium, Vasundhara Nagar, Pothinamallayya Palem

So, what are you waiting for? Call up your gang, lace up those bowling shoes, and let the good times roll at theseK bowling alleys in Visakhapatnam! Read also: Top gaming zones in Vizag to play and chill with friends & family!