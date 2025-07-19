After a gap of seven years, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is making a much-anticipated return to Vizag, as part of the upcoming Season 12, which kicks off on August 29, 2025. This marks a major milestone for the city, which last hosted the league during the 2018 season in December.

With its energetic sporting culture and passionate fan base, Visakhapatnam has long been a significant hub for kabaddi. The Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, known for its modern facilities and atmosphere, will once again host matches featuring the home team, Telugu Titans, reviving the memories of packed arenas and thrilling contests in Vizag.

Vizag is one of six selected cities for Pro Kabaddi’s 12th season, alongside Jaipur, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai. The number of venues has doubled in comparison to the previous season, which witnessed only three cities (Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida).

The Telugu Titans, representing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, aim to turn the tide this season. Backed by strong fan support and a refreshed squad from the recent PKL auction, the franchise is eyeing its maiden title in the Pro Kabaddi League this season. The return to Vizag is expected to boost the team’s morale and reconnect them with their loyal local supporters.

Last hosted in 2018, the league saw record turnouts and landmark moments, including a high-scoring thriller between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltans during which Pradeep Narwal scored 27 raid points.

As Vizag hosts the season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi league, the event in the city can promote the local talent on a National Stage through scouting programs such as the Future Kabaddi Heroes initiative, which was held in 2018.

As per sources, the league’s opener is scheduled to be hosted in Visakhapatnam on August 29, but the official announcement regarding the fixtures is yet to be made.

With Pro Kabaddi making its return to Vizag and the Andhra Premier League (APL) set to begin in August, the city is all set to buzz with sporting excitement.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.