The Andhra Premier League (APL) is back with a brand-new season, and there’s a clear buzz among fans across the state. With stronger teams, higher stakes, and renewed names for the franchises, APL 2025 promises to be a big step forward for cricket in Andhra Pradesh. Matches of the season are set to take place from August 8 to 24.

This year, APL 2025 features seven franchise teams, each backed by prominent business houses. With the auction purse set at Rs 35 lakhs per team and a total of 520 players registered, competition is expected to be intense both on and off the field.

Franchise ownerships have shown a serious commitment this year, with the highest team bid touching Rs 2.5 crore. Each team will consist of 18 to 20 players, including at least 2 U-19 players, reinforcing the league’s focus on nurturing young talent.

In a clear indicator of the league’s rising stature, the franchise fees have tripled this season, from Rs 4.3 crore annually to Rs 14 crore for APL 2025. This significant increase reflects the growing commercial interest and long-term confidence in the APL’s value as a professional league.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has also emphasised transparency and operational discipline as part of its broader vision for the league.

The player auction is scheduled to take place on July 14, 2025, at Radisson Blu, Visakhapatnam, and will be conducted by Navneet Krishna. A total of 520 players have registered for the auction this season, comprising 9 marquee, 21 Grade A, 112 Grade B, 378 Grade C, and 104 U-19 players.

Ahead of the auction, eight players have been retained by their respective franchises, including several marquee names. Each team enters the auction with a purse of Rs 35 lakhs, giving them flexibility to build balanced squads while promoting emerging talent.

Below is the list of retained players and their respective franchises and franchise budget for the team:

Out of the nine marquee players in the league, six have already been retained by six franchises. Tungabhadra Warriors, the seventh team, chose to retain two Grade A players instead. The remaining marquee players available in the auction include Pyla Avinash, P V Satyanarayana Raju, T Vijay.



This year’s tournament will also see a significant expansion in match volume. The number of league matches has increased from 15 to 21, allowing for a more comprehensive competition format and giving fans more opportunities to engage with their local teams.

APL 2025 is scheduled to take place from August 8 to August 24, featuring a condensed but high-intensity format. The teams will compete in a round-robin league phase followed by knockout matches, offering an exciting tournament structure across 17 days.

Discussions for television broadcasting rights are currently underway with both Star Sports and Sony, and ACA officials are confident of securing national-level coverage. A formal announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

To further enhance the fan experience, ACA is also planning to introduce Fan Parks in select cities during the tournament. These community-driven venues aim to recreate a live stadium environment for fans who are unable to attend matches in person.

Looking ahead, the Andhra Cricket Association has laid out a roadmap for infrastructure expansion. One key development is the planned installation of floodlights at the ACA Stadium in Mangalagiri, which will allow for night matches in future seasons. Additionally, the ACA has proposed to host APL matches across three venues starting next year.

