Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has hailed the decision of BITS to set up its campus in Amaravati of Andhra Pradesh in the name of AI+.

Thanking BITS Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla on 14 July for taking such a bold decision, Chandrababu Naidu said it would help the government make revolutionary reforms in higher education. He hoped the decision would turn Andhra Pradesh into an AI innovation centre for the country.

Earlier, BITS Pilani, during its 2025 conclave, announced setting up of a futuristic AI+ Campus in Amaravati at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,000 crore as a part of its Rs 2,200-crore project Vistaar.

Birla said this was a significant moment in the journey of BITS Pilani. These measures were aimed at shaping a transformative learning ecosystem that nurtures innovation, empowers learners, and contributes to India’s knowledge economy.

To be spread over 35 acres, it has been designed as a next-generation innovation hub. The AI+ Campus by BITS in Andhra Pradesh will offer undergraduate twinning programmes and master’s programmes in AI, machine learning, and innovation strategy.

Read also: Sattva Group to Invest Rs 1,500 Crore in Vizag to Set Up ‘Vantage Campus’

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.