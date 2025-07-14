Studded on the East Coast, Visakhapatnam offers a front-row seat to the vast ocean. Yet, while Vizag opens to the sea, many of its residents seldom get a taste of Andhra’s inland soul., the Rayalaseema region! The term “Rayalaseema” itself is rooted in pride. Under British rule, this region was referred to as the “ceded districts.” In defiance of that colonial label, the people chose to call their homeland Rayalaseema, a name reflecting their regal past.

Though smaller in size compared to other Telugu-speaking regions, Rayalaseema’s contribution to literature, art, and culture is vast and profound. The Rayalaseema region today encompasses Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapuram, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts.

For those looking to truly experience the cultural, historical, and culinary heart of the state, Kurnool, often hailed as The Gateway of Rayalaseema, is the place to begin. Here are 7 experiences in Kurnool that make it worth visitin.

1. The majestic Oravakal Rock Gardens

Located on National Highway 18, Orvakal Rock Gardens is a spectacular adventure and nature destination developed across 1,000 acres by Andhra Pradesh Tourism.

These natural igneous rock formations, carved by wind and water over millennia, create a surreal, almost Martian landscape. The site includes specially developed hiking trails and has also become a popular film shooting location due to its dramatic visuals. For trekkers and nature lovers alike, this is a must-visit.

2. The iconic and historical Ashoka Rock Edicts

Few know that Emperor Ashoka once ruled this land. Near Erragudi village in Tuggali Mandal lies one of South India’s most significant archaeological treasures: Ashokan inscriptions carved in black granite.

Close to Brahmi script inscriptions, this site contains 14 edicts that offer insights into Ashoka’s administration and philosophy. Nearby Jonnagiri, once known as “Swarnagiri,” also fell under Ashoka’s dominion, further solidifying the area’s historical significance.

3. Ramjal Lake, Adoni: A Lake of Legends

The Ramjal Lake near Adoni carries mythological weight. According to legend, the lake was formed when Lord Rama shot an arrow into the earth to draw water for Sita during their exile.

Fed by a direct tributary of the Tungabhadra River, the lake is more than a mythological site. It also serves as a drinking water source for the town and attracts migratory birds. Its serene beauty and spiritual legacy make it a quiet yet powerful attraction.

4. Prehistoric Kethavaram Rock Paintings

Around 16 km southeast of The Gateway of Rayalaseema, the Kethavaram Rock Art Site offers a journey into prehistory, with rock paintings dated between 10,000 and 5,000 BC. These vivid depictions showcase early human life, including scenes of hunting and animal encounters. Prominent among the painted animals are deer, stags, antelope, hyenas, rabbits, and various reptiles.

Kethavaram is regarded as one of the most important prehistoric art sites in India, offering scholars and tourists alike a rare glimpse into early civilization.

5. Sunkesula Dam

Constructed in 1861, Sunkesula Dam is one of the oldest and largest barrages across the Tungabhadra River. Located about 22 km from Kurnool, the dam stands between Sunkesula and Rajoli villages, once ruled by Vijayanagar kings and Hyderabad Nawabs, respectively. This river also serves as a natural boundary between Rayalaseema and Telangana.

Today, the dam is named after Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, a former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. A road runs atop the dam, connecting Sunkesula to Rajoli, making it a scenic drive.

6. Adoni Fort, a Giant Among Fortresses

Spanning over 50 km in fortification length, Adoni Fort is one of India’s largest forts. Once a strategic military base of the Vijayanagara Empire in the 15th century, the fort later came under the control of the Bijapur Sultanate following the empire’s collapse. Its sheer scale and historic relevance make it a monumental site for history buffs and architecture lovers alike.

7. Unforgettable Kurnool food!

No journey to The Gateway of Rayalaseema is complete without savoring the bold and comforting flavours of the regional cuisine. Here’s what you should try while you’re there: