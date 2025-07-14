The week has begun, which means it is time for your weekly OTT debrief. The OTT platforms this week have lined up entertaining and thrilling releases to will ensure that entertainment is constant! Some of these releases include the nail-biting premise of Wall to Wall, the spine-chilling documentary Amy Bradley is Missing, and sci-fi entertainer, Star Trek. Here are the top 10 OTT releases that should be on your watchlist this week!

1. Coyotl, Hero, and Beast

A young man with superpowers takes up a personal mission to protect his loved ones and the people of his town from the persistent and dangerous drug cartels.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 15th

2. Amy Bradley is Missing

Another cold case is bring brought into the light by Netflix as a true crime documentary. This extensive docu-series revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Amy Bradley, who was last spotted resting on a balcony in the cabin of a cruise ship.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 16th

3. Low Life

A nephew-uncle duo get a life-changing opportunity of retrieving lost treasure from the sea. The only obstacle is that other scavengers get to know the tale and now all of them are competing to reach the treasure first.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 16th

4. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Three

It is the end of Belly’s junior year in college and she is looking forward to the summer now more than ever. With Jeremiah, the love of her life, beside her, her future seems set. But some life-changing events bring back Conrad into her life. Where does her heart truly lie: with Jeremiah, the epitome of stability or Conrad, her first love?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: July 16th

5. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds New Season

A prequel to the infamous Star Trek, this television series shows the lives of the USS enterprise crew, under the command of Captain Christopher Rike. Travel the intergalactic space with this incredible crew as they embark on adventures and missions!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 18th

6. Untamed

A woman’s death occurs in the Yosemite National Park, which draws federal agent Kyle Turner to take up the case. In the unforgiving terrain of nature, Kyle is forced to look at the dark corners of the park and his life, which he has avoided for a long time.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 17th

7. Almost Family

A Brazilian dad’s worst nightmare becomes his reality when his daughter confesses her love and desire to marry an Argentine man. A family meet-greet soon dissolves into a matter of pride, as the Brazilian father and Argentinian in-laws have a comical clash with each other.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 18th

8. Kuberaa

A beggar’s perspective on life becomes complex when he explores the dynamics of power, ambition, and molarity by the characters. This leads to a quest for redemption, making the story a must-watch!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: July 18th

9. Wall to Wall

After breaking his bank account and savings, Woo Sung finds that his neighbors are hiding a grave secret about the apartment complex. What unfolds is a whirlpool of anxiety and misery.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 18th

10. Kaiju No 8 Season 2

Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force protects humanity form the constant attacks from kaiju. A new recruit, Kafta Hibino, has a secret ability to transform into a kaiju, called Kaiju No 8, where he protects and defends the forces.

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: July 19th

With these top 10 new OTT releases, your watchlist for the week is sorted!

