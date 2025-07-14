Its been a few days since James Gunn’s super charming ‘Superman’ hit the theatres. Whether its the excellent casting or the true-to-form writing, it seems that no one can stop talking about it. Most viewers seem to agree that the movie does justice to the classics, brilliantly so. If you’re one of those who loved movie and are reeling from post-‘Superman’ feels, here are our suggestions for what movies and series to watch next:

The Suicide Squad

Directed by James Gunn

For those craving more of Gunn’s signature blend of dark humour and unpredictable action, The Suicide Squad is a perfect next pick. Based on the DC Comics team, this standalone sequel to the 2016 film sees a fresh group of Belle Reve inmates (including Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and Ratcatcher 2) sign up for another deadly mission under the iron hand of Amanda Waller.

Their task? Infiltrate the perilous island nation of Corto Maltese and locate the Thinker, the twisted genius behind the secretive Project Starfish. But when a familiar face resurfaces to lead the mission and a monstrous threat emerges, the team is forced to decide whether they’re expendable pawns—or humanity’s only hope for survival.

Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy

Directed by James Gunn

Before Gunn stepped into the DC Universe, he brought Marvel its most emotionally resonant space saga with Guardians of the Galaxy. This trilogy follows a ragtag team of intergalactic misfits who defend the Andromeda galaxy while navigating their own personal demons.

What sets Guardians apart from other MCU trilogies is its wildly original tone—a vibrant fusion of irreverent humour, heartfelt storytelling, and retro soundtracks. With each installment, Gunn deepens the emotional core of the characters, from Peter Quill’s unresolved past to Rocket’s complex inner life. If Superman reminded you of Gunn’s ability to inject soul into superhero cinema, this trilogy is a must-revisit.

Pearl

Think David Corenswet only shines in a cape? Think again. His chilling performance in Pearl, the psychological horror prequel to X, is what ultimately helped Gunn decide to cast him as the new Superman.

Set on an isolated farm, Pearl follows a young woman whose dreams of becoming a star clash with the grim reality of tending to her ailing father under the control of a domineering mother. Corenswet plays a mysterious projectionist who becomes entangled in Pearl’s unraveling psyche. His portrayal adds subtle menace and emotional complexity—proof of his versatility across genres.

Look Both Ways

In Netflix’s romantic drama Look Both Ways, Corenswet swaps horror for heart. On the night of her graduation, Natalie’s life splits into two parallel realities, one where she becomes a mother in Texas, and another where she chases her career dreams in Los Angeles.

Corenswet plays Jake, an aspiring musician and Natalie’s love interest in one of these timelines. His performance as the charming, emotionally grounded “what if” boyfriend brings a warm vulnerability to the screen, solidifying his appeal in romantic narratives as well.

The Great

If Nicholas Hoult’s commanding performance as Lex Luthor in Superman impressed you, go beyond movies and watch his performance as Emperor Peter III in the web series, The Great. It offers a deeper dive into his immense acting range.

This satirical period dramedy chronicles the rise of Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-reigning empress. Hoult plays her impulsive, erratic husband, Emperor Peter III, a role that swings between absurd humour and dramatic intensity. The show cleverly blurs the lines between history and modern wit, and Hoult’s portrayal of a volatile monarch is a masterclass in balancing comedy and cruelty.

Nosferatu

Hoult returns to the big screen in Eggers’ Nosferatu, a haunting reimagining of the classic vampire tale. Set in the 1830s, the film follows Thomas Hutter (Hoult), an estate agent dispatched to Transylvania to meet Count Orlok. While he’s away, his wife Ellen experiences disturbing visions and becomes haunted by a dark presence. Hoult’s Hutter is a man willing to go to extremes for his family, often in misguided ways. The film, steeped in gothic dread and atmospheric horror, showcases Hoult’s ability to bring depth and desperation to even the most stylized characters.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, who now steps into the iconic role of Lois Lane, originally won hearts as Midge Maisel in this Emmy-winning series. Set in the late 1950s, the show charts the journey of a seemingly perfect housewife whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers her talent for stand-up comedy.

As Midge, Brosnahan delivers a performance bursting with wit, timing, and emotional nuance. Her transition from Upper West Side socialite to struggling comedian is equal parts inspiring and hilarious. If you were impressed by her dynamic portrayal of Lois Lane, this series offers a brilliant showcase of her range and charisma.

From Gunn’s chaotic ensembles to Corenswet’s layered performances and Hoult and Brosnahan’s scene-stealing turns, these movies and series are perfect to watch after Superman. Each one is a window into the talents and tone that made Superman such a hit. Which one are you watching first?

